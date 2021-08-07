Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Philippines records near four-month high in daily COVID-19 cases

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XF06e_0bKdoeVB00
Passengers inside a bus sit with social distancing on the first day of a two-week lockdown to prevent the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry recorded on Saturday 11,021 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day case increase in almost four months, and 162 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Philippines have increased to almost 1.65 million, while deaths have reached 28,835.

"We are already feeling the effects of the Delta variant in our country," health ministry undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a public briefing on Saturday. "Based on our projections, these cases will continue to rise."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthwhtc.com

Philippines to place Manila area in lockdown to curb Delta spread

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday approved the imposition of lockdown measures in the capital region, in a bid to contain the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and to shield the country’s medical system. The Manila capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Vaccinate anyone who wants a COVID shot, says Philippines’ Duterte

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered his government on Wednesday to open the coronavirus vaccination campaign to anyone who wants a shot as his country scrambles to protect the population from more transmissible variants. With only 6% of the Philippines’ 110 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, millions...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Thailand and Malaysia report new daily COVID-19 case records

The Thailand Ministry of Health recorded a new daily COVID-19 case record today with 20,200 reported. In addition, 188 deaths were reported, also a new daily record. The new cases and fatalities brought total infections to 672,385 and deaths to 5,503. Just yesterday, the government extended lockdown and curfew measures...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Philippines Orders 13 Million Into Lockdown Over Delta Fears

The Philippines will send more than 13 million people in the national capital region back into lockdown next week, the government said Friday, as it tries to head off a surge in cases of a hyper-contagious coronavirus strain. Experts have warned of an explosion in infections fuelled by the Delta...
Posted by
Reuters

S.Korea reports record daily COVID-19 cases as Moderna pledges vaccines

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korea on Wednesday reported 1,896 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, its highest-ever daily increase, as the country struggles to subdue a fourth wave of outbreaks fanned by the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. The daily tally broke a previous record set on...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Indonesia reports 54,000 virus cases, becomes Asian hotspot

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia reported more than 54,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time Wednesday, surpassing recent daily infections in India, whose disastrous outbreak is declining, and becoming Asia's new virus hotspot. Officials fear that the more highly transmissible delta variant is now spreading from the islands of Java...
Public HealthCNBC

South Korea reports highest daily increase with 1,842 new Covid-19 cases

South Korea on Thursday reported another daily record of 1,842 coronavirus cases, as it struggles to tame its worst-ever wave of outbreaks amid rising infections nationwide fueled by the more contagious delta variant. The latest numbers include 270 sailors on an anti-piracy navy destroyer patrolling the waters off Africa who...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Philippines orders children back indoors amid fears of virus surge

The Philippines sent millions of children back into lockdown Friday as hospitals prepared for a surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant ravaging neighbouring countries. Nearly half of the 47 cases of the more virulent strain detected so far were locally acquired, the health department said,...
Public HealthArkansas Online

Indonesia becomes virus epicenter as hospitals struggle

BEKASI, Indonesia -- Indonesia has become the new epicenter of the pandemic, surpassing India and Brazil to become the country with the world's highest count of new infections. The surge is part of a wave across Southeast Asia, where vaccination rates are low but countries had, until recently, contained the virus relatively well​. Vietnam, Malaysia, Burma and Thailand are also facing their largest outbreaks yet and have imposed new restrictions, including lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Brazil reports 1,318 more COVID-19 deaths

Brasilia [Brazil], July 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 1,318 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 554,497, the health ministry said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 19,839,369 after 42,283 new cases were detected.Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19 cases rising in Sri Lanka, says WHO

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The World Health Organization (WHO) in Sri Lanka said that COVID-19 cases were rising globally including in Sri Lanka as the country had noted a rise in infected patients in recent weeks, local media reported Monday. The WHO in Sri Lanka, in an official...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Vietnam COVID-19 cases reach 9,690 Sunday, A new daily record

The Vietnam Ministry of Health reported a single-day record of new COVID-19 cases Sunday with 9,690, Binh Duong alone had 3,210 cases. Of the 9,690 new infections, all but six were domestically acquired. Ho Chi Mihn City reported the most with 3,898 cases, followed by Binh Duong (3,210), Long An (724), Dong Nai (614), Khanh Hoa (201), Da Nang (130), Hanoi (114), Soc Trang (94), Dong Tower (92), Ninh Thuan (85), Can Tho (71), Tra Vinh (67), Vinh Long (57), Binh Thuan (46); Phu Yen (42), Dak Lak (41), Thua Thien Hue (23), Lam Dong (21), Ben Tre (20), Kien Giang (18), An Giang (15), Binh Dinh (14), Hau Giang (14), Quang Ngai (14), Ha Tinh (8 ), Dak Nong (7), Ca Mau (6), Quang Nam (6), Binh Phuoc (5), Gia Lai (4), Lao Cai ( 3), Hai Duong (3), Thanh Hoa (2), Lang Son (2), Son La (2), Bac Lieu (2), Phu Tho (2), Thanh Hoa (2), Ha Nam (1) , Quang Binh (1), Thai Binh (1), Hung Yen (1) and Vinh Phuc (1).
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Indonesia surpasses 100,000 deaths amid new virus wave

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesia surpassed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, a grim milestone in a country struggling with its worst pandemic wave fueled by the delta variant, amid concerns the actual figure could be much higher. It took 14 months for Indonesia to exceed the 50,000 death...

Comments / 0

Community Policy