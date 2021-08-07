Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Soggy start to the weekend, hot by Sunday

Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlplb_0bKdn6jd00

Today: Mostly Cloudy. A.M. Rain/Storms Likely. High 81.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Muggy. Low 67.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Low Storm Chance. High 88.

Monday: Partly Sunny. Hot. Low Storm Chance. High 90.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Low Storm Chance. High 91.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Iso. Storm. High 92.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

An area of low pressure moving north will bring moisture into the Piedmont ahead of an approaching upper-level disturbance approaching from the west. Combined, they will bring a round of rain early this morning, some heavy at times through midday. There could be a few thunderstorms too but severe weather is not expected. With some pockets of heavy rain, there will be a low risk of flash flooding in some of the typical trouble spots. By the afternoon rain will taper off with some drizzle or a stray storm possible. We'll begin clearing and drying out this evening.

The second half of the weekend will be much different, and drier too. High pressure builds in to take control of the weather and setting up another typical summertime pattern with heat and humidity making a fast return. Temperatures will soar back to the upper 80s to near 90 Sunday afternoon with only a low shower and storm chance in the evening. By Monday, we're back to the 90s with low chances for pop-up showers and storms each day for the upcoming week.

The normal high is 88, and the normal low is 69.

News: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775

Comments / 0

WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Wfmy News#App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentwmix94.com

Break in hot temps by the weekend

ILLINOIS (RFD) — Cooler temps should arrive by the weekend for most of Illinois. Warm temps will continue through Thursday says meteorologist Dan Hicks with Freese-Notis Weather>. Heat advisories have been in play for many parts of Illinois early in the week.
Tulsa, OKkjrh.com

Hot Finish to Week, Cooler Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — We'll see partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 90s and south winds 10-15 mph with periodic gusts upward of 25 mph. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 this evening with heat index values 105-110 degrees expected. Please take necessary precautions against heat related illness.
EnvironmentIdaho8.com

Hot and hazy into the weekend

TONIGHT: Conditions remain pretty calm throughout the area tonight. Mostly clear skies are expected throughout the night with no rain chances. Temperatures are expected to go down into the 50's by the time we hit the early morning hours and winds should also remain fairly low. TOMORROW: The heat continues...
EnvironmentKEVN

Comfortable Friday with a hot weekend on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. There is a small chance that an isolated shower or storm could develop around the hills and areas to the east. Lows will fall into the 50s and 60s. One more nice day is on tap Friday with highs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy