Soggy start to the weekend, hot by Sunday

Today: Mostly Cloudy. A.M. Rain/Storms Likely. High 81.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Muggy. Low 67.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Low Storm Chance. High 88.

Monday: Partly Sunny. Hot. Low Storm Chance. High 90.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Low Storm Chance. High 91.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Iso. Storm. High 92.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

An area of low pressure moving north will bring moisture into the Piedmont ahead of an approaching upper-level disturbance approaching from the west. Combined, they will bring a round of rain early this morning, some heavy at times through midday. There could be a few thunderstorms too but severe weather is not expected. With some pockets of heavy rain, there will be a low risk of flash flooding in some of the typical trouble spots. By the afternoon rain will taper off with some drizzle or a stray storm possible. We'll begin clearing and drying out this evening.

The second half of the weekend will be much different, and drier too. High pressure builds in to take control of the weather and setting up another typical summertime pattern with heat and humidity making a fast return. Temperatures will soar back to the upper 80s to near 90 Sunday afternoon with only a low shower and storm chance in the evening. By Monday, we're back to the 90s with low chances for pop-up showers and storms each day for the upcoming week.

The normal high is 88, and the normal low is 69.

News: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

► Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

► DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

► DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775