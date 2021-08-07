Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Capricorn: Spend time fine-tuning what you have to offer

Sun-Journal
 3 days ago

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Mike Trout, 30; Charlize Theron, 46; David Duchovny, 61; Wayne Knight, 66. Happy Birthday: Take deep breaths and relax. Don’t feel you have to be and do all for everyone. Rethink the way you want to live and what brings you joy. Focus on gaining stability, not making impulsive decisions that disrupt your world. Look for the benefits and opportunities that will result in contentment and personal gratification. Strive for peace of mind, clarity and love. Your numbers are 5, 18, 21, 28, 32, 33, 46.

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Tuning#Linkedin#Aries#Eugenialast Com#Twitter Facebook Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 10, 2021: Taurus, move beyond regret; Scorpio, load up on little luxuries

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher was born in Tampa, Fla., on this day in 1979. This birthday star currently portrays Maddie Townsend on the series “Sweet Magnolias.” She has also appeared on episodes of “Once Upon a Time,” “Pitch” and “The Astronaut Wives Club.” On the big screen, Swisher’s film work includes performances in “Fist Fight,” “The Internship” and “Extreme Movie.” She has been married to former baseball star Nick Swisher since 2010.
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

Your Horoscope: Aug. 10

Today’s Birthday (08/10/21) Grow with a partner this year. Steady coordination and collaboration provide outsized results. Summer connections with friends, groups and community flower before a career shift reorients this autumn. Winter sparkles with family, love and romance, leading to professional triumph. Share your heart. To get the advantage, check...
LifestylePosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you feel that life is grand! You will especially enjoy schmoozing with others in an entertaining way. Vacations, social outings, sports events and playful times with kids will appeal because you’re so enthusiastic and upbeat! Be careful about going overboard.
Lifestylefarmersalmanac.com

Did Your Zodiac Sign Change?

You may have heard something on Facebook or Twitter about your zodiac sign now being different from what you thought, due to a “wobble” in the Earth’s axis, known as “precession.”. The amount of attention this story has been receiving caught us off guard. That’s because it’s not really news...
Dustin HoffmanArkansas Online

Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A relationship will bring out the best in you. It will make you happier, as well as more creative and energetic. These zingy vibes will carry into other ventures. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You've a talent for seeing what will serve the most people. What you...
Astronomycreators.com

Mercury Opposes Jupiter

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Maybe you don't have enemies, but it's also possible you just haven't recognized them yet. Often the enemy comes in the form of fun, temptation or a toxic friendship. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You know opportunity when you see it. It matters not whether your confidence...
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 9, 2021: Leo, stop financial drain; Capricorn, make wise moves

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Kevin McKidd was born in Elgin, Scotland, on this day in 1973. This birthday star has portrayed Dr. Owen Hunt on TV’s long-running medical series “Grey’s Anatomy” since 2008. He also starred as Lucius Vorenus on the acclaimed series “Rome” and lent his voice talents to “Star Wars Rebels.” On the big screen, McKidd’s film rsum includes parts in “Home Sweet Hell,” “Kingdom of Heaven” and “16 Years of Alcohol.”
Lifestylekeysweekly.com

BARSTOOL ASTROLOGY: CHIRON HAS STATIONED ITSELF RETROGRADE

Good news: We have the lion’s share of Leo season ahead of us. Troubling update: We need the promised distraction of pageantry, Polaroid nudes and one-night stands to weather the storm now that Chiron has stationed itself retrograde. Chiron, named for the mythical centaur healer who suffered from an incurable...
CelebritiesWillits News

Horoscopes Aug. 9, 2021: Adelaide Kane, keep your life simple

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Adelaide Kane, 31; Anna Kendrick, 36; Daniel Levy, 38; Hoda Kotb, 57. Happy Birthday: Keep your life simple. Don’t overreact or take on more than you can handle. Concentrate on what’s important to you and give it everything you’ve got. If you scatter your energy, you will fall short of your expectations. An intellectual approach to life, love and happiness will pay off. Hone your skills, and make every move you make matter. Your numbers are 6, 17, 21, 25, 36, 38, 43.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

The Most Introverted Zodiac Signs Def Want To Stay In Tonight

We all know them. They’re the work-from-home warriors, the “quiet friends,” the ones who rejoice at cancelled plans—introverts! In my astrological dabbling, I’ve discovered an interesting pattern: There are three zodiac signs in particular that are the most introverted, each in their own cosmically-unique way. In a world that often pressures people to be social, being introverted can be frustrating and confusing. We’re told that we have to talk with people we don’t know in order to advance our careers (“networking” is exhausting), and that we have to be social to feel fulfilled (even though one-on-one hangs are often waaaay comfier)....
Astronomymainstreet-nashville.com

Libra: You will learn a lot if you observe others

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Adelaide Kane, 31; Anna Kendrick, 36; Daniel Levy, 38; Hoda Kotb, 57. Happy Birthday: Keep your life simple. Don’t overreact or take on more than you can handle. Concentrate on what’s important to you and give it everything you’ve got. If you scatter your energy, you will fall short of your expectations. An intellectual approach to life, love and happiness will pay off. Hone your skills, and make every move you make matter. Your numbers are 6, 17, 21, 25, 36, 38, 43.
Artsdarlingmagazine.org

Lessons Learned on How to Spend the Time We Have on Earth

Time is something I’ve been deeply grappling with as of late. I feel like each one of us hits a sobering moment in our lives where we realize some major events we looked forward to are already behind us. For me, reminiscing on moments in my rear-view mirror feels both heartwarming and terrifying.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 8, 2021: Aries, is it really love?; Pisces, don’t be your own worst enemy

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Meagan Good was born in Panorama City, Calif., on this day in 1981. This birthday star’s film rsum includes roles in “Monster Hunter,” “Shazam!” and “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.” She starred in the 2021 TV movie “Death Saved My Life,” and she has appeared on episodes of “Prodigal Son,” “Star” and “Code Black.” Good will next reprise a previous role in the upcoming sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”
Posted by
Bill Abbate

What should you expect from time as you age?

How do you see time? If you are young, you may not give it much thought other than in the short term. As you age, you become more aware of the importance of time. I recall when I hit 30 and thinking how quickly time had flown. It occurred to me I was becoming part of the "establishment" that the counterculture movement of the 60s and 70s railed against. I was becoming old!
NFLLa Crosse Tribune

Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Aug. 9

Today’s Birthday (08/09/21). Expand and grow together this year. Collaborate with discipline, consistency and coordination for maximum gain. Make exciting social connections this summer that lead to a professional redirection this autumn. Love fills your heart anew this winter, inspiring a springtime career blossoming. Partnership enchants, satisfies and rewards. To...
Astronomyclassicchicagomagazine.com

Astrologer’s Almanac August 8-14~excel, go beyond past experiences, and coax the best out of yourself

Auspicious and Important Time Frames for the Week Ahead. AUSTY LEE Art Jewellery When Jewellery is Psychedelic Art. August 6 -10 FORECAST Creativity demands devotion, historical context, and strong leaders. The request is: excel, go beyond past experiences, and coax the best out of yourself. ADVICE Go to set up supplies. Have your assignment firmly in mind. Then go wild! (within reason)
Astronomyarcamax.com

Venusian Beauty Tips

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll pick up a new skill. There's no luck involved here -- only well-directed attention. Imitate the master. Follow directions, then practice until you own it. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have choices to make and actions to take on your way to solving a problem....
Workoutsmichiganchronicle.com

Get Summertime Fine While You Still Have Time

American essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson had the right idea about how to have a full, and fun, summer. Doing what you can could mean many things: Get fit, live it up, go on vacation and then some. Harper’s BAZAAR Magazine has some ideas, too. They wrote an article on seven...

Comments / 0

Community Policy