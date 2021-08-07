2022 Ford Maverick Development Sped Up By Ditching Formality
As Ford Authority exclusively reported last week, significant time was cut from 2022 Ford Maverick development thanks to the existence of the Ford C2 platform and what the automaker had already learned from its presence in the Ford Escape and Ford Bronco Sport. But FoMoCo also did quite a few things differently during the Ford Maverick development process that helped shave 20 full months from that process as well, according to a recent report from Automotive News.fordauthority.com
Comments / 0