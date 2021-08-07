2022 Ford Maverick Development Sped Up By Ditching Formality

When Ford announced that it would be discontinuing its sedan lineup in North America back in 2018, the decision was met with considerable ire. Even today, years later, many still lament the loss of the Blue Oval sedan and are quick to criticize Ford for doing away with it altogether. As Ford Authority reported last year, this was simply a business decision stemming from years of declining sales, and many other sedans from many other automakers have also been axed in recent years for the very same reason. Soon, that ever-expanding graveyard will include the Toyota Avalon, too, according to Automotive News.