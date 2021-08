After almost a decade of sprinting as a professional, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux's Danny van Poppel is changing roles – and teams – for 2022. The 28-year-old, who has raced for Vacansoleil, Trek, Sky and Jumbo-Visma since turning pro in 2013, is joining Bora-Hansgrohe to link up with the returning Sam Bennett for the upcoming season. He'll turn lead-out man for the 2019 Tour de France green jersey winner and has said that he's looking forward to a new chapter in his career.