Orioles get crushed in 10-6 loss to the Rays

Baltimore Orioles, Detroit, Cedric Mullins, Austin Wynns, José Cisnero, Detroit Tigers, Casey Mize, Ben McDonald, Miguel Cabrera, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. In what could be the last game in an Orioles uniform for several players (but being honest, probably not “several”), the team turned in an unmemorable effort all around. O’s pitchers seemed to have a soft spot for 38-year-old Miguel Cabrera’s Hall of Fame chances, because they allowed him to pad his stats with his 2937th, 2938th and 2939th career hits, including his 497th and 498th career home runs. The grizzled Cabrera looked so good tonight that MASN’s Kevin Brown joked, “We’ve gone back a decade.” Not good, is it, when O’s pitching is the proverbial Fountain of Youth?