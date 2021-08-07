Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Amid lawsuit, China’s Tencent to review kids’ use of WeChat

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHYj7_0bKdheOY00
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2020, file photo, people look at a display from Chinese technology firm Tencent at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. China’s biggest gaming company, Tencent, said it would review whether it adequately limits children’s access to live streaming and other features after the government expanded a regulatory crackdown on tech industries by accusing the company in a lawsuit of failing to do enough to protect young users. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s biggest gaming company, Tencent, said it would review whether it adequately limits children’s access to live streaming and other features after the government expanded a regulatory crackdown on tech industries by initiating a lawsuit against the company for failing to do enough to protect young users.

The online gaming industry was shaken this week when an official newspaper criticized their offerings as “spiritual opium” and cited examples of students playing Tencent’s wildly popular Honor of Kings game for hours.

The lawsuit filed Friday by Beijing prosecutors against a Tencent subsidiary complains the company infringes the “legitimate rights and interests of minors” but didn’t explain how. In the notice, prosecutors said that other agencies and organizations which intend to bring lawsuits against the subsidiary should contact prosecutors within 30 days.

Tencent is best known abroad as the operator of the popular WeChat messaging system. It is one of the world’s 10 most valuable tech companies, with a stock market capitalization of about $560 billion.

In a statement on its social media account, the WeChat team promised to conduct “self-examination of the functions of WeChat Youth Mode” and “sincerely respond to the civil public interest litigation.”

“We attach great importance to the healthy growth of young people, and WeChat will actively assume the social responsibility of protecting and guiding young people,” the statement said.

Tencent and other Chinese tech giants including e-commerce platform Alibaba Group have been fined and reprimanded in a series of anti-monopoly, data protection and other enforcement campaigns launched since last year.

The share prices of Tencent, Alibaba, ride-hailing service Didi Global and other companies have fallen on foreign stock exchanges while investors wait to see how far the crackdown will go.

Regulators say they are taking action to protect consumers, market competition and smaller companies. Foreign commentators also see an effort by the ruling Communist Party to force China’s biggest private sector companies to align with Beijing’s official industry and economic development plans.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

525K+
Followers
294K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Tencent#Alibaba Group#Ap#Wechat Youth Mode#Chinese#Didi Global#Communist Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
Related
marketplace.org

Why is China targeting its own internet companies?

For months, the Chinese government has been putting pressure on big tech companies. It penalized the recently public ride-hailing company Didi for how it collected user data. It blocked two major video game streaming platforms from combining, shut down online tutoring sites, hit e-commerce giant Alibaba with a nearly $3 billion antitrust fine, and this week, a state-run newspaper called online games “spiritual opium.”
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Chinese chipmakers slump as Beijing sends speculation warning

(Aug 9): China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny. A warning in state media Friday that regulators will show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related stocks lower on Monday. China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp dropped 5%...
TechnologyTechCrunch

The China tech crackdown continues

News broke over the weekend that Beijing filed a civil suit against Tencent “over claims its messaging-app WeChat’s Youth Mode does not comply with laws protecting minors,” per the BBC. And NetEase, a major Chinese technology company, will delay the IPO of its music arm in Hong Kong. Why? Uncertain regulations, per Reuters.
Internetwsau.com

Tencent’s WeChat suspends new user registration, cites technical upgrade

BEIJING (Reuters) – Tencent’s WeChat has temporarily suspended registration of new users as it undergoes a technical upgrade, China’s dominant instant messaging platform said on Tuesday. “The platform system is undergoing technical upgrade, and (new user registration) is expected to resume in early August,” the company said in response to...
EconomyFortune

China drops the hammer on the country’s booming tech industry

Authorities announced a series of regulations targeting China's largest tech companies over the past three days, in a show of force that will affect working conditions for delivery workers, foreign funding from education companies, and monopolistic behavior. These new rules targeted some of China's hottest software sectors — especially those...
Stocksinvesting.com

Tencent, Meituan Dumped by China Traders Who Used to Buy on Dips

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors are turning against the nation’s technology giants, removing a pillar of support that helped the sector through previous market routs. Mainlanders have sold a net HK$33 billion ($4.2 billion) worth of Tencent (HK: 0700 ) Holdings (OTC: TCEHY ) Ltd. shares in July in what is likely to be the biggest monthly outflow in at least a year, Bloomberg calculations show. Their stake in the company has fallen to the lowest since February, the data show. They have also sold a net HK$13 billion of Meituan shares this month, cutting holdings to the lowest since May.
Marketsyicaiglobal.com

Tencent Invested USD14.4 Billion in First Half, Mostly in Gaming Firms

(Yicai Global) July 27 -- Gaming companies were the main recipients of the CNY93.1 billion (USD14.4 billion) that Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings invested in the first half of this year, according to an article by corporate data platform Qichacha. Tencent, itself China’s biggest video games company, invested in 49...
Video Gamesharrisondaily.com

China's Tencent limits gaming for minors after media outcry

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s biggest gaming company Tencent Holdings said Tuesday it would limit gaming time for minors and ban children under 12 from making in-game purchases after a state media …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Video Gamesjack1065.com

China’s Tencent woes hit European and U.S. gaming stocks

LONDON (Reuters) – Shares in U.S. and European-listed gaming companies fell on Tuesday after a steep selloff in China’s social media and video games group Tencent driven by fears the sector could be next in regulators’ crosshairs. Shares in Amsterdam-listed tech investment company Prosus, which holds a 29% stake in...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China seeks more communication with US on overseas IPOs

(Aug 1): China's securities regulator called for talks with its American counterpart after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) halted the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Chinese companies. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is seeking to step up communication with the SEC to find a suitable resolution, it...
WorldWNMT AM 650

Firm controlled by JD.com founder cleared to set up Chinese cargo airline

BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) – A company controlled by the founder of China’s e-commerce giant JD.com Inc has been granted approval to set up a new cargo airline based in the eastern province of Jiangsu, China’s aviation regulator said on Tuesday. Jiangsu Jingdong Cargo Airlines, with registered capital of 600 million yuan...
EconomyWKTV

Alibaba to face investors as Beijing's business crackdown grows

Alibaba is still an online shopping behemoth in China. But the tech titan has been slammed in recent months by Beijing's widening crackdown on private business, stoking concerns about its future. The company will report results for its most recent quarter on Tuesday. Alibaba's main business — e-commerce — has...
Technologyinvesting.com

Tencent Resumes WeChat Signups As Gaming Concerns Persist

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) Ltd. has resumed signing up users for its WeChat messaging app, days after suspending registrations for unspecified technical upgrades. WeChat, which already has more than 1 billion users, halted signups last week to undergo a “security technical upgrade” to comply with regulations. The company said...
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

Alibaba Earnings Down As China Tech Giants Face Turmoil

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group said Tuesday that it posted lower profit but maintained steady revenue growth, indicating that a government crackdown on the country's tech giants was having little impact on its core business. Alibaba said its net income in the April-June quarter came in at 45.1 billion yuan...
Internetyicaiglobal.com

Tencent Restarts WeChat Signups After Security Upgrade

(Yicai Global) Aug. 5 -- Tencent Holdings has re-enabled new user registrations on WeChat, China's biggest instant messaging platform, after suspending signups for over one week. WeChat said on July 27 that registration of new personal and public accounts would be suspended as a security upgrade was underway, and that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy