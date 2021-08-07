Cancel
Cao Yuan, Rio Springboard Champion, Joins Exclusive Diving Club With Tokyo Platform Gold

By Eric Goodman
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's Cao Yuan joined a pantheon of diving legends Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal in the men's 10m platform diving competition. Cao, the 2016 Olympic champion in the men's 3m springboard, became the first man to win gold on both the platform and springboard since American diving icon Greg Louganis did so days apart at the Seoul 1988 Olympics. Louganis also accomplished the feat in 1984.

