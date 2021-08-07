Cao Yuan, Rio Springboard Champion, Joins Exclusive Diving Club With Tokyo Platform Gold

Canadian diver Pamela Ware made a misstep causing her to have to bail out of her last 3m springboard semifinal dive and enter the water feet first. “This the most difficult dive of the competition by the way – 3.5,” one of the commentators said as she approached the springboard. “This dive could be spectacular,” the other commentator added. But Ms Ware didn’t hit the board as she had intended and was unable to perform her dive. “That’s a failed dive!” one of the commentators said. “She will not score a point and will not make the final. Oh...