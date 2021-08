It is safe to say that COVID 19 pandemic has turned our lives upside down and changed the way we look at a lot of things. Spending time with our friends is one of them. Instead of sitting in the same room with them, we spend most of the time online, video chatting, or playing games. Nowadays, organizing a game night is less complicated on one hand, and more stressful on the other. While there is no need to clean your place, make sure there are enough chairs, food, or drinks, there is also the pressure of choosing the perfect game everyone will enjoy.