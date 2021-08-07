The time has come to start requiring vaccines
The time for persuasion is fast coming to an end for the anti-vaccination and COVID-denier crowd. The time for sanctions is fast approaching. We as a society are able to tolerate unsafe behavior by a few citizens, as long as their choices have a minimal impact on the rest of us. As long as people refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus were only a danger to themselves, they could be allowed to refuse without consequence. But that time is over.www.fredericknewspost.com
