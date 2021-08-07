Cancel
Frederick County, MD

The time has come to start requiring vaccines

Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

The time for persuasion is fast coming to an end for the anti-vaccination and COVID-denier crowd. The time for sanctions is fast approaching. We as a society are able to tolerate unsafe behavior by a few citizens, as long as their choices have a minimal impact on the rest of us. As long as people refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus were only a danger to themselves, they could be allowed to refuse without consequence. But that time is over.

Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Courts To Require Masks At All Times Starting Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera on Friday ordered a universal masking mandate, regardless of vaccination status, in all courtrooms and judicial facilities. The new order takes effect Monday and applies to everyone except children age 2 and younger. “As the new CDC protocols include wearing masks indoors outside of the home, regardless of vaccination status, in counties of ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ transmission levels, the Judiciary is adhering to these measures to ensure that we continue to protect, as much as possible, the health and safety of all who use the courts and court services, as well as the judges and Judiciary personnel,” Barbera said in a statement. After a lengthy shutdown to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland courts returned to resumed jury trials in April. In June, Barbera eased restrictions on masks in the courtroom for people who are fully vaccinated, complying with CDC guidance at that time.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New CDC Study Suggests That Even Those Who Have Gotten COVID-19 Must Get Vaccinated

Getting infected with COVID-19 is not easy at all, especially if you’re not young anymore and if you have other illnesses. You can struggle with the coronavirus for plenty of time until you get healthy again. Unfortunately, some people even lose the battle with COVID and pass away, as it happened to over 4.3 million patients, according to worldometers.info.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Looming FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine gives hope to health officials

As York County residents' interest in vaccines continues to rise, health officials are crossing their fingers that federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine will improve vaccination rates. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to fully approve the Pfizer vaccine by early September, The New York Times reported. Previously, Pfizer...
Urbana, ILriverbender.com

Take It To Heart: COVID-19 Vaccine Safer Than Infection

URBANA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently reported rare occurrences of mild heart inflammation it believes can be linked to the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the CDC and heart care experts agree – the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine still outweigh any risks. The cases of...
New York City, NYPosted by
KRMG

Vaccine mandates would make a difference: NIH director

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Sunday he believes vaccine requirements could make a difference in slowing the rapid spread of COVID-19 and acknowledged how politics has polarized public opinion on pandemic mitigation strategies. "Why is it that a mandate about...
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

CDC Study: Vaccination Offers Higher Protection than Previous COVID-19 Infection

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shared a study, of COVID-19 infections in Kentucky among people who were previously infected with SAR-CoV-2, which shows unvaccinated individuals are more than twice as likely to be reinfected with COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated after initially contracting the virus. These data further indicate that COVID-19 vaccines offer better protection than natural immunity alone and that vaccines, even after prior infection, help prevent reinfections.
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Harmon: Now more than ever, it’s time to get vaccinated

This summer we experienced a reprieve from the pandemic. We were able to travel, enjoy our favorite activities, and see family and friends. However, the pandemic is not over as the delta variant continues to spread in Eagle County and throughout the United States, reminding us that this virus and future variations of it will not be going away anytime soon.
Maryland Statemarylandmatters.org

Maryland Launches Vaccination Campaign for Kids

Maryland health officials are launching a campaign to encourage parents and guardians to get kids their routine vaccinations before school starts. April 2020 saw a 46% decline in vaccinations for children between birth and age 18 over the previous year’s numbers, Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr.’s office said in a statement Monday. That included a 71% drop in the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and 68% for the chicken pox vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

A Surge of Unvaccinated People May Get Their Shots Next Month. Here's Why.

When the COVID vaccines were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tens of millions rejoiced and eagerly anticipated their turn to sit down for a shot. However, many others have remained skeptical of vaccines, in part because the shots hadn't yet received full approval from the agency. Some unvaccinated people claim they've been waiting for the FDA's official sign-off before moving forward with vaccination. Now, with full approval right around the corner, some experts are cautiously optimistic that a surge of vaccinations could follow—and that uptick could drastically change the course of the pandemic.
hometownnewstc.com

CDC offers recommendations for vaccinated people

STATEWIDE ― The spike in COVID-19 cases has focused a lot of attention on those who have not been vaccinated. Ample supplies of vaccine are available at Florida Department of Health-Brevard (DOH-Brevard), area pharmacies, urgent cares centers and from your private physician. Residents who are ages 12 and older are recommended to get vaccinated.
Indiana State95.3 MNC

Holcomb: Indiana will urge, but not require Hoosiers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Indiana is urging Hoosiers to get the COVID-19 vaccination, but won’t be making it a requirement. Coronavirus spread in Indiana is at its highest level since February, but just over half of eligible Hoosiers have gotten the vaccine. Holcomb says he’ll “shout from the rooftops” the importance of getting the shot. He notes the vaccine has prevented serious illness in all but a handful of cases, while there are all too many cases of people who’ve died or been gravely ill after refusing or mocking the vaccine.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Rochester, MNboreal.org

Mayo Clinic to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees starting in September

Mayo Clinic is telling its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine or take a mandatory education course, the Rochester-based health care provider announced Monday. All employees are expected to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 17, regardless of work location, Mayo Clinic said. Those who choose not to get the vaccine must complete education modules and wear masks and social distance while at work.
Collegesrcnky.com

Mask Requirement at NKU Regardless of Vaccination Status Starts Wednesday

Northern Kentucky University will require face masks in all indoor settings starting Wednesday, August 4. In a letter to the campus community, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil cited "the relatively low level of fully vaccinated individuals in our region" and "the risk of infection with the Delta variant of COVID-19" as being very high locally, for the requirement.
Florida StateNW Florida Daily News

Medical practices in Florida start requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Large medical practices around Florida are beginning to require their employees get vaccinated, which could become more widespread as the COVID-19 delta variant continues its grip with new infections and hospitalizations. Fort Myers-based Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute, with 100 locations in all 67 counties, announced this week it...

