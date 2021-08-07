Kanye West's album Donda to be released on August 9?

Kanye West has pushed the release of the long-awaited Donda to Aug. 6, and now, it seems we're getting a little more insight into his process. Reports that the 44-year-old rapper was living at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta until the album is finished first surfaced on July 27. Later that same day, Kanye posted a photo of a sparsely decorated room to his Instagram. Of course, he shared the photo without a caption, leaving fans and critics alike to speculate just what was going on. Some commenters wondered if he was living in a locker room, while others called it his version of "nesting."