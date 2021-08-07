Kanye West's album Donda to be released on August 9?

Kanye West's Donda album still hasn't been released yet, but there are already rumors swirling about another project from the rapper. After teaming up with JAY-Z for a new track on the album, fans speculated that they could be preparing to release a followup to their 2011 collaboration album Watch The Throne. In the new track, which is reportedly titled "Guess Who's Going to Jail Tonight?," JAY-Z alludes to the 2011 album and the speculated new album, rapping, "This might be the return of the throne. Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus."
Comments / 0