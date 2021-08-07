Cancel
Kanye West's album Donda to be released on August 9?

Corydon Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West's album Donda to be released on August 9?. Kanye West's album 'Donda' - which has been delayed multiple times in the past - is to be released on August 9, an Apple Music listing claims.

Kanye West
Kanye
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
TVShowsAce

Was Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Divorce A PR Stunt?!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and their four children recently attended his listening party. Earlier this year, she filed for divorce. Aside from the KUWTK series finale, she’s kept quiet about their split. Fans are wondering if the two are back together since she continues to support him.
Retailrnbcincy.com

Monica Slays In Balenciaga At Kanye West’s Album Listening Event

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Kanye West held his second “Donda” listening party in Atlanta on Friday night and fans and celebrities alike were in the building to get a glimpse of the rapper and hear his new album. Among those was singer Monica, who stepped up and stepped out – fashion-wise that is.
MusicAceShowbiz

Kanye West Removes 'Nah Nah Nah' Ft. DaBaby From Streamers Amid Homophobic Rant Controversy

The 'Follow God' rapper doesn't offer an explanation as to why his 2020 song disappears from streaming platforms, as he is set to release his new album 'Donda'. AceShowbiz - Kanye West is seemingly trying to leave no traces of his ties to DaBaby on the Internet. The Atlanta rapper has removed his song "Nah Nah Nah" featuring the Cleveland native from all streaming platforms, including Apple, Spotify and Tidal.
Atlanta, GAthesource.com

Kanye West Removes “Nah Nah Nah” Feat. DaBaby From All Streaming Music Services

Ye has been making a lot of noise with the burgeoning release of his forthcoming DONDA album, which he has previewed twice in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The highly publicized listening sessions for DONDA, which was originally slated for release on August 6, has boasted tracks from Jay-Z and even a song featuring 2 Chainz and DaBaby has now reportedly been removed from all DSPs.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z & Kanye West Were Planking On Millions On "Gotta Have It"

There might not be a better way to have capped off the tail end of the Roc-A-Fella era than a joint effort between a founding member and his most successful pupil. Kanye West and Jay-Z stood atop of the world when they dropped Watch The Throne in 2011, arguably the best collaborative album that's emerged in hip-hop. The two rappers reflected on their accumulative successes, as well as the world that surrounded them. Moments like "Murder To Excellence" explored the wealth disparity in America while records like "N***as in Paris" remain timeless bangers that still go off 'til this day.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Kanye West's Donda Album and My College Experience Have 1 Thing in Common: A Dorm Room

Kanye West has pushed the release of the long-awaited Donda to Aug. 6, and now, it seems we're getting a little more insight into his process. Reports that the 44-year-old rapper was living at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta until the album is finished first surfaced on July 27. Later that same day, Kanye posted a photo of a sparsely decorated room to his Instagram. Of course, he shared the photo without a caption, leaving fans and critics alike to speculate just what was going on. Some commenters wondered if he was living in a locker room, while others called it his version of "nesting."
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Are Kanye West and JAY-Z Teaming Up For Another Watch the Throne Collab Album?

Kanye West's Donda album still hasn't been released yet, but there are already rumors swirling about another project from the rapper. After teaming up with JAY-Z for a new track on the album, fans speculated that they could be preparing to release a followup to their 2011 collaboration album Watch The Throne. In the new track, which is reportedly titled "Guess Who's Going to Jail Tonight?," JAY-Z alludes to the 2011 album and the speculated new album, rapping, "This might be the return of the throne. Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus."
Musichypebeast.com

"Hurricane" Feat. The Weeknd and Lil Baby Reported To Be Kanye’s First 'DONDA' Single

According to reports, Kanye West‘s DONDA album will be lead by “Hurricane” featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby. Originally shared at the recent DONDA Launch event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, a leak of the highly-anticipated track surfaced over the weekend. Now expected to serve as the lead single of the project, “Hurricane” is now reportedly already available on select international streaming services, like Russia’s Yandex and Japan’s Line Music.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

"Watch The Throne" Turns 10: Kanye West & Jay-Z's Final Hoorah Before Fatherhood

There’s a large gap between royalty and celebrity, though paparazzi and tabloid publications often treat them synonymously. Royalty requires an heir to the throne; a bloodline to inherit the empire. Watch The Throne cemented Jay-Z and Kanye West’s status as royalty in the United States. An opulent reflection of two Black men in America who beat the odds of a system that was created against them.
MusicEW.com

Kanye West's 'Nah Nah Nah' remix with DaBaby pulled from streaming platforms

Another week, another DaBlow for DaBaby. A 2020 remix of Kanye West's song "Nah Nah Nah," featuring DaBaby and 2 Chainz, was quietly pulled from music streaming services including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube Music, and Pandora over the weekend. HotNewHipHop.com was the first to report the news. A representative...
CelebritiesPopculture

Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is 'Still in Love' With Him

Months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce after six years of marriage, Kanye West said she is "still in love"with him. On Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper held his second Donda listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where revealed his newest song, Lord I Need You, which seems to reference the former couple's ongoing divorce.

