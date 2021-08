How will financial news organizations and gold and silver market analysts explain tonight's smashing of monetary metals prices in the futures market?. Of course it hardly matters how they will explain it, since nearly all gold and silver market analysis is merely clumsy rationalization. A decline in the metals can be attributed to almost anything -- speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates by a tenth of a percent from 0.25 percent two years from now; that the U.S. economy is strengthening; that unemployment is up, or down; that sentiment is increasing that inflation is "transitory," as if the dollar hasn't lost most of its value since the Fed was created in 1913; that it rained in Chicago or was sunny in New York; and so on.