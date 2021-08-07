Cancel
Tom Daley knits away in between dives at Tokyo Olympics

By BETH HARRIS
The State
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Daley’s way of relaxing between dives off the 10-meter tower at the Olympics keeps him in stitches. Not the laughing kind, but the knitting and crocheting kind. The 27-year-old Brit took up the hobbies just before the coronavirus pandemic began locking the world down in March 2020. He taught himself by watching online tutorials, and learned from other divers and one of the British coaches, too. During lockdown, he had plenty of time to perfect his skills.

