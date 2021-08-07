Cancel
Broadwater County, MT

Fire Weather Watch issued for Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND SHIFT WITH A COLD FRONT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds shifting to the north during the afternoon hours. * HUMIDITY...Humidity as low as 15 percent before the cold front arrives. * THUNDERSTORMS...Some thunderstorms are possible along the cold front as well.

alerts.weather.gov

