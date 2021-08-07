Cancel
OPINION | PAUL KRUGMAN: In praise of smoke and mirrors

Arkansas Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica desperately needs to start investing in itself. And it can easily afford to do so. But the path to a better future has been blocked by partisanship and misguided concepts of fiscal rectitude. Which is why I'm pleased to see members of Congress embracing budget chicanery. The background: The...

Public HealthPosted by
WRAL News

PAUL KRUGMAN: How COVID became a Red-State crisis

EDITOR'S NOTE: Paul Krugman is a New York Times columnist and ia Distinguished Professor at the City University of New York Graduate Center. He won the 2008 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his work on international trade and economic geography. Less than a month ago President Joe Biden...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Horizon?

(CBS Detroit) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. Nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, the pandemic is still going. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could tap the brakes on the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting on that recovery. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is set to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly come in handy. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Congress & CourtsCNET

Senate ready to approve Biden's infrastructure bill. What's in it for you?

As soon as Tuesday morning, the Senate could vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill put together by a bipartisan group of senators. The bill -- which would fund federal investments in roads and bridges, broadband internet, public transit and electric utilities -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...
PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check status: $2,000 petition, $1,000 for teacher payments, $600 for Californians

The US economy may be showing signs of recovering. But that hasn't damped support for a fourth stimulus check across the US. A petition on the website Change.org calling for $2,000 payments per month for adults and another $1,000 for kids is closing in on 3 million signatures. Congress, however, has its sights set on President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, with the goal of passing the legislation in the next few days before turning its attention to hammering out a budget reconciliation package over the coming months.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Rep. Jim Jordan's Puzzling New Attack On Obama Backfires On Twitter

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Monday tried to equate former President Barack Obama’s birthday celebration with school districts that require children and staff to wear masks in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. But his critics were quick to point out how little sense that made and more than a few brought up his own questionable history when it came to protecting students.
POTUSNewsweek

Candace Owens Slams Barack Obama, Says People Must Stop Listening to Elites

Candace Owens has slammed former president Barack Obama over his birthday celebrations, and urged Americans to stop listening to "elitist snobs" about measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The conservative political commentator railed against the former president's decision to host a party on Martha's Vineyard over the weekend to mark...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Alec Baldwin responds to Cuomo resignation: 'This is a tragic day'

Alec Baldwin is calling New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo 's (D) resignation a "tragic" moment for the Empire State. "Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day," the actor — a fierce critic of former President Trump who plays the 45th commander in chief on "Saturday Night Live" — wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

No, the Unvaccinated Aren't Selfish or Ignorant. Here's Why I'm not Vaxxed | Opinion

I'm not vaccinated against COVID-19. The decision wasn't a drastic one; I thought of it as a personal decision that every person should make in consultation with a trusted health professional, which is what I did. It didn't occur to me that this decision merited justification to others. But that was before the current climate of social and political pressure, before the Delta surge, and before unvaccinated people like me started getting blamed for vaccine-resistant variants. Now I feel that explaining my decision has become necessary.

