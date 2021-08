This letter is in response to Mr. Bryan Sorohan’s letter in The Times’ July 31-Aug. 1 edition in which he calls Rep. Andrew Clyde a political coward. I believe that standing up for one’s principles is the mark of a brave person, and that is certainly a characteristic of our Rep. Clyde. Despite the hysteria and name-calling of left-wingers such as Bryan Sorohan, Rep. Clyde has stuck to his guns. I label as a coward someone who attacks another, knowing that person is not in a position to fight back. Isn’t that what we have here? Doesn’t Mr. Sorohan know he will never have to answer to Rep. Clyde for his malicious assertions?