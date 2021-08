Tom Daley went from winning a gold at the Olympics, to sitting on the sidelines knitting everything from sweaters to Doggy Jumpers. And we are here for it all!. Since we first watched Daley compete in the 2012 Summer Olympics, he has been on many people’s radar as one of the new faces of diving. And while he was able to bring home medals at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, neither were Gold. Fast forward to 2021 and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and Tom Daley finally has his gold medal.