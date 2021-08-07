Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paducah, KY

Robert F. Pirtle

By Terry Burgess
Paducah Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert F. Pirtle, 85, of Paducah, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was born in Jackson, Tennessee, on March 29, 1936, to the late C. Stanley Pirtle and Arrie Lee Tackitt Pirtle. Robert was retired from Triangle Enterprises, Inc. after 52 years where he served as executive vice-president from 1972-1986 and president from 1986 until his retirement in 2007. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Paducah where he served as deacon and director of the chapel bible class.

www.paducahsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
City
Paducah, KY
Paducah, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
City
Jackson, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Stanley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cub Scouts#Retirement#Baptist Health Paducah#First Baptist Church#The Lions Club#The Lone Oak Lions Club#The Concord Lions Club#Board#The Boy Scouts Of America#The Cub Scouts Pack 104#The Joint Sewer Agency#The United States Army#The Army Reserve#Milner Orr Funeral Home#The Lourdes Foundation#Ky 42003#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy