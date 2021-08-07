Robert F. Pirtle, 85, of Paducah, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was born in Jackson, Tennessee, on March 29, 1936, to the late C. Stanley Pirtle and Arrie Lee Tackitt Pirtle. Robert was retired from Triangle Enterprises, Inc. after 52 years where he served as executive vice-president from 1972-1986 and president from 1986 until his retirement in 2007. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Paducah where he served as deacon and director of the chapel bible class.