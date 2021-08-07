Cancel
Redington Beach, FL

Greg Godec

By Terry Burgess
Paducah Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDINGTON BEACH, Fla. — Greg Godec, 57, of Redington Beach, formerly of Paducah, passed away in St. Petersburg, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Greg was of the Catholic faith. He was a 1981 graduate of St. Mary High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Murray State University in 1986. Greg was the owner of Sunshine Environmental and Demolition. It was well understood that he supported all Tampa Bay sports. In 2021, after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, he celebrated by getting a new dog and named him Brady. He had a passion for helping young kids that were involved in a variety of sports. Greg was always kind, generous and welcoming to others. One of his proudest moments during his youth was when he swam across the Ohio River in the Paducah Summer Festival and came in first place. Greg’s hobbies included boating, fishing and golfing in Florida.

