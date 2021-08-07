Cancel
Paducah, KY

Phillip W. Hunter Sr.

By Terry Burgess
Paducah Sun
 6 days ago

Rev. Dr. Phillip W. Hunter, Sr., 74, of Paducah, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois. He was born the son of the late Herbert Hunter and the late Hesta Nelson Hunter. He was a pastor that devoted the majority of his adult life to the ministry of Jesus Christ. His ministry pastorates included: Calvary Baptist Church in Crayne, being the founding pastor of Victory Baptist Church in Mayfield, and for 30 years, he pastored the Community Baptist Church in Owensboro. Dr. Hunter received his education from Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri, Trinity Theological Seminary in Newburgh, Indiana, and Bethany Divinity College and Seminary in Dothan, Alabama. He was the former vice president of the Board of Directors of Trinity Theological Seminary. In his retirement, he maintained a radio ministry that featured his preaching on several local radio stations. He was a member of Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah. He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict.

Paducah, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
