Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Stuart E. Stephany

By Terry Burgess
Paducah Sun
 6 days ago

Stuart E. Stephany passed away Aug. 3, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. Stuart is survived by his beloved wife, Lois (née Dilger) of 60 years, and three children Lisa (Marv) Jerstad, David Stephany, and Carol Stephany. Proud grandfather of Jason (Jessica) Stephany, Jordan Stephany, and Daria Stephany. Along with his immediate family, he is survived by a stepgrandaughter, Shannon (Troy) Johnson; stepgreat grandchildren, Matthew (Brittniann) Johnson, Kaitlin Johnson and Nicholas Johnson; and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Kayden and Bennett. He also is survived by his cousin, Gladys Heim; sister-in-law, Arlene Renn; and many nieces and nephews.

www.paducahsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L N#Illinois Central#P L#The U S Air Force Band#Paducah Jazz Band#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy