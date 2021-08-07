Stuart E. Stephany passed away Aug. 3, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. Stuart is survived by his beloved wife, Lois (née Dilger) of 60 years, and three children Lisa (Marv) Jerstad, David Stephany, and Carol Stephany. Proud grandfather of Jason (Jessica) Stephany, Jordan Stephany, and Daria Stephany. Along with his immediate family, he is survived by a stepgrandaughter, Shannon (Troy) Johnson; stepgreat grandchildren, Matthew (Brittniann) Johnson, Kaitlin Johnson and Nicholas Johnson; and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Kayden and Bennett. He also is survived by his cousin, Gladys Heim; sister-in-law, Arlene Renn; and many nieces and nephews.