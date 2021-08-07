Saturday Soapbox: Time for sidelined workers to get back in the game

Perhaps you know someone who’s been sidelined by the pandemic. Perhaps that someone is you. If it is, you’re not alone. At the beginning of 2020, Yakima County’s job market was flourishing. However, the pandemic shocked the workforce and caused 4,195 Yakima County residents to file unemployment claims in just one month. After a year of steady growth, the economy seems to be on the mend — with more job opportunities available to displaced workers.