More than one solution is needed for homelessness in the L-C Valley

There is a platitude that many people subscribe to: “If you aren’t with us, you’re against us.”. While true in many cases, it is simply not so in all circumstances. For an example from scripture, we have the story of Barnabas and Paul. Both were committed to an identical mission, and in fact had served together faithfully for many years. But in the process of preparing for a new journey together, they found they disagreed on a very specific detail: whether to include a man named John Mark in their group.