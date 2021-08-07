RedHawks win on Pina’s HR in 10th 5-3 over Sioux City

Dylan Kelly’s solo homer in the ninth tied it, and Leobaldo Pina’s two-run shot in the tenth completed the comeback as the RedHawks (42-31) edged the Explorers (39-33) 5-3 in ten innings on Friday night. Pina’s first inning sacrifice fly opened the scoring for Fargo-Moorhead and Kelly’s double made it 2-0 in the fourth. But Sioux City answered with a Seamus Curran solo homer in the fourth and a two-run sixth. But in the ninth, the RedHawks got even before Pina’s big hit in the tenth.