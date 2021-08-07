Cancel
Swimming & Surfing

Diver Tom Daley clinches fourth Olympic medal

newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXeHe_0bKdZEHQ00
Tom Daley during the men’s 10m platform final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Tom Daley has clinched a fourth Olympic medal by winning bronze in the men’s 10 metres platform event.

The 27-year-old, who ended a 13-year wait for an Olympic gold medal when he won the synchronised 10 metres platform last week alongside Matty Lee, came third in the solo event on Saturday.

Daly, who has been married for four years and has a son with husband Dustin Lance Black, made his Olympic debut aged 14 and now has three bronze medals and one gold medal from his efforts at the Games over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoJJh_0bKdZEHQ00
Tom Daley during the men’s 10m platform final (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

The Plymouth-born diver has impressed onlookers with his expertise in an unlikely pursuit in recent days.

After being pictured knitting in the stands in Tokyo, he revealed a Team GB cardigan complete with the Japanese for “Tokyo” on its front, the Team GB and Olympics emblems across its back, and a Union flag on its sleeve.

He shared images of the patriotic apparel on TikTok and his Instagram account madewithlovebytomdaley – which is dedicated to knitting and crochet.

Daley’s knitting Instagram page had around 100,000 followers at the start of the week but now boasts almost one million after he caught the attention of the cameras at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre knitting his way through the diving events.

Among his other creations at the Games, Daley has also produced a knitted Union flag pouch for his gold medal – which he earned alongside 23-year-old Matty Lee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZknz_0bKdZEHQ00
Tom Daley has an Instagram account dedicated to knitting and crochet (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Earlier this week, Daley joined a call for donations to fund a “groundbreaking” trial of a cannabis-based drug to treat an aggressive form of cancer.

The diver’s father Robert died aged 40 from a brain tumour in 2011.

The Brain Tumour Charity has launched an appeal to help raise £450,000 needed to fund the new three-year trial, which is due to begin recruiting some 232 patients at 15 hospitals across the UK early next year.

In a video to promote the trial, Daley said: “We are reaching out to all you individual heroes and supporters, to help fund this groundbreaking trial.

“When you donate, you’ll receive a link for your social media badge of honour. Join our community, spread the word and help us pave the way to beating brain tumours.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4X24_0bKdZEHQ00
Photo taken with permission from the Instagram account @madewithlovebytomdaley of Tom Daley wearing an Olympic-themed cardigan he knitted whilst sitting in the stands at the Olympics (PA Media) (PA Media)

Daley made his Olympic debut in Beijing before finishing third in the 10m platform in London in 2012 and synchronised 10m platform in Rio in 2016.

After winning gold, Daley said he hopes his victory acts as an inspiration for the LGBT community.

“I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone. You can achieve anything,” he said.

newschain

newschain

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
