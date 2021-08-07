Cancel
Brothers lead the cheers as Birmingham boxer Galal Yafai wins Olympic gold

Great Britain’s Galal Yafai celebrates victory over Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov during the Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Semifinal at Kokugikan Arena on the thirteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

The older brothers of gold-medal winning flyweight Galal Yafai themselves both boxers, went on social media to express their delight after the 28-year-old was crowned Olympic champion.

Former car factory worker Galal, from Birmingham, won gold on a 4-1 split decision after knocking down Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in the first round.

Following the win, the flyweight fighter thanked his brothers Kal and Gamal, describing them as his biggest inspirations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvmSa_0bKdZDOh00
Great Britain’s Galal Yafai after winning gold (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

In a Zoom call organised by the BBC as Galal was interviewed at ringside, Kal became emotional as he told his sibling: “You have been brilliant.

“You did what you needed to do.

“I am so proud of you – Olympic champ.”

Kal added: “I was watching it in bed on my own because I like to watch it on my own.

“I like to concentrate.

“Galal will tell you I have texted him quite a lot right all the way through.

“We have FaceTimed quite a lot and I am just so proud.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424Rel_0bKdZDOh00
Galal Yafai knocked down his opponent in the first round (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Pointing out that Galal’s gold medal will change his life, Kal added: “When he landed that punch in the first round I was going nuts.

“I still knew there were two more rounds but I knew once he gets in his rhythm, gets in control, that’s it.

“I knew he was going to win the gold medal.”

Immediately after Galal won gold, Kal and Gamal posted their congratulations on social media.

Kal, who himself competed for Team GB at the 2008 Olympics tweeted: “Alhumdililah!!! My brother @galalyafai Olympic champion!!! I’m lost for words!!! Olympic champion!!!! Olympic champion!!!!”

Meanwhile, Gamal posted on Facebook: “My lil brothers Olympic champion @galalyafai yesssssssss.”

Gamal had earlier encouraged West Midlanders to watch the bout, writing: “When he wins godwilling he’ll be the first brummie fighter to ever get a gold medal at the Olympic games.

“I know most of my friends on here are from Birmingham so please put your alarms on and support one of your own!

“This might never happen again.

“Olympic Gold.

“Birmingham stand up!! It’s Coming Home!!!.”

Asked to describe the level of support shown to him by his brothers, Galal said: “If it wasn’t for Kal and Gamal I wouldn’t even have started boxing – so it’s down to them that I’ve even come into boxing.

“They’ve always supported me and they are my biggest inspirations in boxing.”

