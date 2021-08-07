Cancel
Kelsey Overstreet / The WAY WE MOVE

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSparks Gallery’s programming for 2021 has included prominent Southern California artists who explore the theme and concept of “Identity” in their work. As we continue through our summer programming, we will feature an artist whose work explores how movement between people and objects can define their identity, as well as the identity of others. In her solo show, “The Way We Move”, artist Kelsey Overstreet draws inspiration from her environment, and speaks to human experience through exploration of movement in her abstract expressionist works.

www.sandiegomagazine.com

