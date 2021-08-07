Kelsey Overstreet / The WAY WE MOVE

Sparks Gallery’s programming for 2021 has included prominent Southern California artists who explore the theme and concept of “Identity” in their work. As we continue through our summer programming, we will feature an artist whose work explores how movement between people and objects can define their identity, as well as the identity of others. In her solo show, “The Way We Move”, artist Kelsey Overstreet draws inspiration from her environment, and speaks to human experience through exploration of movement in her abstract expressionist works.