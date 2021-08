CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old Chicago man survived a random act of violence, but despite being given a second chance, his mother said the facility that is supposed to be helping her son recover is failing him. As Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports, her allegations come with picture proof. Some of the images are hard to see. Arshontie Glass started out as a baby with a beat. “In the carseat, listening to the music in the car, just vibing,” recalled mom Alisha Hall, smiling. Her son blossomed into a praise dancer, moving and grooving at church and beyond. “When he got off work [as a security...