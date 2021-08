– During last night’s Raw, Eva Marie and Doudrop faced women’s tag champs Tamina and Natalya in a non-title match. Tamina and Natalya picked up the win, but it appears Natalya was hurt during the match while she was in an exchange with Doudrop. Natalya then started favoring her right leg before Tamina took over and later picked up the pinfall win over Eva Marie. After the match, Nattie was helped to the back by ringside officials. Dave Meltzer spoke about the injury on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.