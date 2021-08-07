Fall 2021 fashion trends to try now: Bold color, elevated knits and more

Summer has been fun, but fall will be here before you know it.

After more than a year home amid the pandemic, many people are preparing to get back to work or school. With that, this is a great time to refresh your wardrobe.

While there's certainly nothing wrong with sticking with your favorite pair of sweatpants or pajamas, it also might not be the worst idea to take a peek at fresh looks that will have you looking and feeling good into the next few months.

The fall 2021 runways have been filled with plenty of inspiration, ranging from big bold color to cozy upgraded knitwear.

Just ahead, feast your eyes on some of the most inspiring trends of the fall season.

Super saturated color

Nudes and neutrals are always a safe bet, but during this upcoming season, we are stepping into big, bold super-saturated pops of color that command attention -- and what better time than now to live out loud and in color? Super saturated color was spotted all over the fall 2021 runways at Louis Vuitton, Prada, Tory Burch and several more. These cool colorways are going to be everywhere.

Next level knits:

If there's anything the pandemic could've possibly taught us about fashion, it's that cozy, soft clothing feels good. Sweater weather will be here before you know it, and knitwear is already popping up in the form of elevated and oversized cable knits sweaters as well as dresses in fall collections such as Fendi, Chanel, Etro as well as all over TikTok and Instagram.

Animal prints 2.0

Animal prints continue to be an on-again, off-again trend, but right now we are seeing chic peek-a-boo prints, particularly with nods to black and white...think cow, zebra and giraffe prints. Influencers, fashion designers and celebrities have been taking a walk on the wild side with this trend and it's a great look that will continue to transcend over and over again.

Grown-up varsity

It might be time to dust off your old varsity high school jacket or grab a grown-up version of it. Bomber-style variety jackets popped at Burberry, Louis Vuitton and brands such as Coach and Everlane have started to add the cool guy style to their collections.

Sweater vests 2021

Sweater vests are truly having a moment. Instead of the prepster version of the look from years past, there's an upgraded new look that includes cool patterns and shapes. This trend was visible at Max Mara, Etro and so many other shows.

