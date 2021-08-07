Five Of The Most Baffling Booking Decisions By WWE Creative In The Modern Era
Since 1979, WWE has been entertaining fans around the world with their soap opera entertainment that usually ends up inside of a squared circle. However, it’s been notable in the past 10 plus years that the writers have struggled to pen a compelling product that doesn’t have fans and critics scratching their heads. This list will look back at the most baffling decisions that the company has made within the last ten years, so don’t expect Katie Vick or Mae Young giving birth to a hand. Let’s get started with the first one:www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0