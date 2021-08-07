Five Of The Most Baffling Booking Decisions By WWE Creative In The Modern Era

This week's Monday Night Raw was centered around whether or not Randy Orton would finally accept Riddle's offer to become the RK-Bro tag team. "The Viper" initially shot down the idea in his show-opening promo, then seemed to embrace "The Original Bro" after he assisted him in his main event victory over AJ Styles. But, as Orton has proved time and time again, he can't be trusted. He nailed Riddle with an RKO, then playfully posed over him while the show ended and the commentary team debated if the pair were finally a team.