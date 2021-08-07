Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Five Of The Most Baffling Booking Decisions By WWE Creative In The Modern Era

By Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 1979, WWE has been entertaining fans around the world with their soap opera entertainment that usually ends up inside of a squared circle. However, it’s been notable in the past 10 plus years that the writers have struggled to pen a compelling product that doesn’t have fans and critics scratching their heads. This list will look back at the most baffling decisions that the company has made within the last ten years, so don’t expect Katie Vick or Mae Young giving birth to a hand. Let’s get started with the first one:

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Jinder Mahal
Person
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
John Cena
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Bray Wyatt
Person
Kofi Kingston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Era#Combat#Bank#Raw#Hiac#Wcw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Army
Related
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Update on WWE’s Creative Plans for Karrion Kross & Scarlett

– During today’s Mat Men Podcast, Andrew Zarian reported (via WrestlingInc.com) an update on WWE’s plans for Karrion Kross and Scarlett on the main roster. As fans already know, Kross lost his main roster debut on Raw earlier this month to Jeff Hardy in a surprising loss. However, Kross rebounded the following Raw last Monday, where he defeated Keith Lee.
WWEBleacher Report

Mistakes WWE Must Avoid Making While Booking SummerSlam 2021

SummerSlam is always a special event for WWE, but few years feel as important as this one. The company has just returned to the road, with loud and excited audiences ready for a return to normalcy in professional wrestling. The company has already brought back John Cena to challenge Roman...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Bray Wyatt’s top five career moments while in WWE

With the shocking news that WWE released yet another superstar this weekend in the incomparable Bray Wyatt, I figured we’d get nostalgic and take a look back at the top 5 moments of Bray Wyatt’s WWE run. 5. WrestleMania 37. Why not start with one of the most recent memories,...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns takes a shot at John Cena

Since his return to WWE last year, Tribal Chief and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has literally dominated not just Friday Night Smackdown but the main roster. We can say without a doubt that Roman Reigns has been WWE's best wrestler for the past twelve months and no one has come close to that level.
WWEringsidenews.com

John Cena Says There Has Been A Lot Of Crazy Decisions In WWE Lately

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and carried the company on his back throughout the PG era. From 2017 John Cena became a part-timer in WWE and has appeared sporadically due to his busy schedule in Hollywood. That could change after SummerSlam. For the past few months WWE has...
WWETVOvermind

Is Becky Lynch Finally Returning To The Ring At WWE SummerSlam?

The former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was experiencing a record reign by mid-April 2020. She had held the title for 373 days, although WWE seems to recognize 398 days somehow. The thought among many was that she’d likely remain champion at least for a little longer. Known as “The Man,” Lynch managed to become a major star in WWE dating back to 2018. A new attitude and personality came along with Becky letting her true self out for the world to see.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: SummerSlam Build, John Cena, AJ Styles, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL as the Road to SummerSlam continues. WWE has announced two segments but no matches for tonight’s RAW. Charlotte Flair will address last week’s non-title No Holds Barred loss to RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H., while WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will address his SummerSlam title defense against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.
WWEBleacher Report

Ranking the 10 Greatest WWE SummerSlam Matches of the Last Decade

Over the past decade, SummerSlam has developed into the WWE pay-per-view fans of professional wrestling turn to for the best in-ring action. It has very much usurped WrestleMania in that regard, setting aside over-the-top pageantry in favor of badass in-ring performances. In that time, John Cena, Brock Lesnar and CM...
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: Randy Orton returns

The Big Takeaway -- Randy Orton returned and beat AJ Styles in the main event, with some help from Riddle. Orton laid out Riddle after the match with an RKO. It reads like a breakup, but will almost certainly lead to them getting back together soon to face Styles and Omos for the tag titles.
WWEComicBook

John Cena Helps RK-Bro Reunite After WWE Raw Went Off the Air

This week's Monday Night Raw was centered around whether or not Randy Orton would finally accept Riddle's offer to become the RK-Bro tag team. "The Viper" initially shot down the idea in his show-opening promo, then seemed to embrace "The Original Bro" after he assisted him in his main event victory over AJ Styles. But, as Orton has proved time and time again, he can't be trusted. He nailed Riddle with an RKO, then playfully posed over him while the show ended and the commentary team debated if the pair were finally a team.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Retro Review: WWE SummerSlam 2013

WWE SummerSlam 2013 emanated from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The announced attendance was 17,739 while the Pay-Per-View buys were around the 296,000 mark. This was down from the previous year’s SummerSlam which netted 358,000 buys. The card was headlined by a big WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and John Cena. The show also featured the big marquee match between CM Punk and Brock Lesnar and the debut of Bray Wyatt.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE Raw: Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles in main event

WWE Monday Night Raw hailed from Orlando, Florida as SummerSlam 2021 inched closer. Bobby Lashley was set to confront his challenger, Bill Goldberg, plus there was a lot of other action set to take place this week. The night started with the return of Randy Orton who has not been...
WWEESPN

The five craziest WWE SummerSlam moments

Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2018. When it comes to the most iconic moments in WWE history, thoughts and opinions often circle back toward WrestleMania, and rightfully so, for its scale and impact. SummerSlam, WWE's second-largest event of the year, has its fair share of famous matches...
WWEringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt Was Creatively Frustrated With WWE Prior To Release

Bray Wyatt’s WWE release hit the pro wrestling world in a big way and a ton of people are out there asking “why?” The company told Wyatt that he was released due to “budget cuts,” but there could be more to that story. Sean Ross Sapp said during a special...

Comments / 0

Community Policy