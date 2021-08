Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock is in a risky place right now. Its most recent quarter saw a marked improvement over the quarter before it, which suggests the company is starting to walk off the damage it took from COVID-19. At the same time, the company is currently at risk because of the rising Delta variant. The Delta variant is a new strain of COVID-19 considered more contagious than the first one. It is leading to lockdowns and other public safety measures in many parts of the world. When those policies are implemented, airlines tend to be hit hard. With lockdowns typically come 14-day self-isolation orders on arrival in a new city, which kills demand for travel.