Jefferies likes where the company is positioned and noted this earlier this summer:. We see Lithia Motors as best positioned in an environment of increasing EV penetration as the company’s strong history in ICE parts and service operations (10% of sales, 32% of gross profit) gives us confidence in a successful battery power electric vehicle (BEV) ramp, while simultaneously a larger share of vehicle service is likely to shift to better-capitalized franchised dealers regardless of powertrain technology. Additionally, we believe the company’s legacy store base in the rural West/ Northwest is less prone to see near-term BEV disruption from lower maintenance/ service spend, as longer travel distances and limited charging infrastructure are likely headwinds to regional BEV adoption. In “expansion markets,” in central/east and southern states, we expect LAD will continue to gain share as digital selling initiatives expand market penetration well beyond “traditional” stores’ reach.