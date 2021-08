Here at POPSUGAR, we're huge fans of the Olympics, especially when it comes to becoming experts in sports we weren't familiar with before July 23. But there's another sport that we've become even more obsessed with during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and that's Tom Daley knitting and crocheting in the stands while cheering on his teammates. We've seen him crochet a dog jumper, an Olympic medal pouch, and also an epic Olympic-themed cardigan. After working on it over the last few weeks, Tom proudly showed off his latest masterpiece on his Instagram page @madewithlovebytomdaley.