WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps for Android, and what makes it a particularly great choice is the focus on privacy and security. The latest privacy feature to make its way to the platform is "View Once" media; you can now send photos and videos that will disappear after they've been opened once. The feature is now available to all WhatsApp users around the world, so let's take a look at how to send View Once photos and videos in WhatsApp.