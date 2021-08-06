Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Perfect (Ice) Storm: Labor Issues, Heat Waves Creating Ice Shortages

kunr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re trying to stock up on ice for a backyard get-together or river trip, you may have to plan ahead. Stores in states including Idaho, Colorado and Montana are having ice shortages and capping how many bags you can buy. Some ice companies are doing just fine. But many...

www.kunr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Labor Market#Labor Issues#The Ice House#Colorado Ice Works#Wyoming Public Media#Nevada Public Radio#Boise State Public Radio#Kunr#Kunc#Kunm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Hobbieskunr.org

Smoke Does Little To Scare Off Campers On Public Lands, Report Suggests

Camping season and wildfire season overlap. But smoke doesn't appear to scare off many campers on public lands, according to a new report from the non-profit research firm Resources for the Future. By comparing campground data in the West to wildfire, smoke, and air quality data over a ten-year period,...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Labor shortages, hot weather causing some ice shortages in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Keeping cool this summer has become more of a challenge for people wanting to buy bags of ice. Reddy Ice, a national supplier with a facility in Colorado Springs, explains on its phone welcome message that a lack of workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and issues related to making The post Labor shortages, hot weather causing some ice shortages in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Utah StatePosted by
FOX 13 News

How is Utah affected by climate change?

A study published by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is raising an alarm about the impact of climate change. A scientist at Utah State University is explaining the dangers of climate change in Utah.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Oklahoma

The state of Oklahoma has several unique qualities despite its charm and cheerfulness. But, unfortunately, there are animals in Oklahoma that can be harmful to you. Discover Oklahoma's five most dangerous animals in this article.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Calculations Show Asteroid Bennu Has a Chance of Slamming Into Earth

In a study released today (August 11, 2021), NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing uncertainties related to its future orbit, and improving scientists’ ability to determine the total impact probability and predict orbits of other asteroids.
Gilliam County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 103 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
IndustryPosted by
The Oregonian

Opinion: Heat, smoke protections are a start, but workers need more

Lopez is the executive director of PCUN, Oregon’s largest farmworker union. Sebastian Francisco Perez came to the United States with a dream. He wanted to be a father and raise a family. He started a life in the Willamette Valley, where he worked as much as he could, supporting his wife in Guatemala and saving money for fertility treatment.
Politicskunr.org

Gun Owners And Non-Owners Share Support For Firearm Background Checks

It’s obvious that gun owners and non-gun owners often disagree on gun policy, but recent Pew Research surveys show they share some opinions, too. The divisions are where you might expect them: Pew found that most gun owners oppose bans on assault-style weapons or on high-capacity ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Most non-gun owners support those bans.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.
EnvironmentMetro News

Dry weather is clipping the boating season in West Virginia

GRAFTON, W.Va. — It’s been a dry and hot summer and the lack of rainfall may cut the boating season short for some in West Virginia. Tygart Lake Marina notified boat owners who rent slips this week they need to remove their craft by next week as the lake level continues to drop.
RestaurantsArgus Observer Online

Restaurants heavily impacted by labor shortages (copy)

Tuesdays at Mac n' Kelly’s Pub and Grill are usually relatively slow for the Idaho Falls restaurant, demanding little from staff members. That changed on July 27, when a huge influx of customers caused a minor crisis. "We had one bachelor party that had a reservation that was for like...
Environmentnationalgeographic.com

Deadly heat waves, floods, drought will get worse if warming continues

In the new IPCC report, the world's leading climate experts laid out how extreme weather will grow more common unless "drastic" cuts to emissions are made now. The deadly heat waves, floods, and droughts that are upending the lives of thousands of people, from the American West to southern Europe and central China, will likely only get worse as global temperatures continue to rise, according to a sobering new report on the state of the world’s climate.
Environmentwyomingpublicmedia.org

Fires Are Continuing To Rage Across California

As the new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change climate report points to a grim future, many Californians are already facing the devastating reality of extreme weather patterns as fires rage across the state. Northern California’s Dixie Fire has destroyed over 400,000 acres and is now the second-largest in the state’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy