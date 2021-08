TOKYO (AP)Sandra Sanchez was the perfect person to stand atop the medal podium at the Budokan triumphantly wearing the first Olympic gold medal in karate. Just like karate itself, the 39-year-old Spanish champion waited many years for the opportunity to reach the highest level in sports – a platform to show off the mastery of her discipline to a worldwide audience. When she finally got her shot on the tatami in the inaugural Olympic karate events Thursday night, she didn’t disappoint.