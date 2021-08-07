Cancel
Yes, children can be affected by Covid-19. Here's why doctors say they need to be protected

By By Holly Yan, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea that kids don't get hit hard by Covid-19 is losing steam -- in part because of a variant more contagious than any we've seen before. Since this time last year, more than 45,000 children have been hospitalized with Covid-19, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

