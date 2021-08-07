Cancel
Pakistan police arrest 50 suspected of Hindu temple attack

Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested 50 people suspected of ransacking a Hindu temple in a remote town in eastern Pakistan and were searching for another 100 suspects, police said Saturday. The attack on a temple in the town of Bhong in Punjab province Wednesday followed the alleged desecration of a religious school by a young Hindu boy earlier in the week. The unruly mob burned down the temple’s main door and damaged statues.

WorldNew York Post

8-year-old boy is youngest person charged with blasphemy in Pakistan

An 8-year-old Hindu boy has become the youngest person ever to be charged with blasphemy in Pakistan after he intentionally urinated in the library of an Islamic religious school. The boy is now being held in protective custody and his family is in hiding, the Guardian reported. The child —...
WorldWashington Post

Outcry in Pakistan over beheading of former ambassador’s daughter

The name Noor Mukadam has ricocheted through Pakistani news and social media since the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat was found beheaded at home in an upscale part of Islamabad, renewing attention on the country’s paltry record of addressing violence against women. Police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer...
Worldpersecution.org

Pastor Brutally Tortured by Police in Northern India

07/26/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, police in India’s Uttarakhand state arrested and tortured a Christian pastor last month. Following the attack, the pastor and his family have been forced to flee 600 miles after continued harassment. On June 13, police in Shyampur, located in...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan Police arrest 3 under controversial blasphemy laws

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 8 (ANI): Pakistan Police have arrested three people under controversial blasphemy law for allegedly desecrating the holy Quran in Abbottabad and Havelian. In the first incident, a transgender person identified as Qaiser Zada, a resident of Swabi, was arrested on Thursday after he was allegedly caught by...
Religionpersecution.org

14-Year-Old Christian Girl in Pakistan Abducted and Forcefully Converted

On July 28, Gulzar Masih went to pick up his 14-year-old daughter, Chashman, from school in Faisalabad. When Masih discovered is daughter was missing, he immediately reported the disappearance to local police. Days later, Masih received a video along with several documents claiming Chashman had run away and converted to...
WorldThe Guardian

Pakistan deploys paramilitary in Punjab after Muslim mob attacks Hindu temple

Pakistan on Thursday deployed paramilitary troops in a conservative town in the eastern Punjab province, a day after a Muslim crowd attacked and badly damaged a Hindu temple there. In Delhi, India’s foreign ministry summoned a Pakistani diplomat to protest against the attack and demand protection for Hindus living in...
WorldCNN

A jailed priest's death sends a message about India's crackdown

Akanksha Singh is a journalist based in Mumbai, India. She covers politics and social justice and has written for the BBC, The Independent and the South China Morning Post, among others. Follow her on Twitter @akankshamsingh. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion at CNN.
Religionpersecution.org

Fulani Militants Kill Dozens in Seven Attacks

International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that in the early hours of August 2, 2021, seven predominantly Christian communities in Plateau and Southern Kaduna, Nigeria, were attacked by Fulani militants. Sources in the communities disclosed that the bodies of forty-three persons, including women and children, have so far been recovered in villages of, Zirshe, Isho, Chuweh, Kangbro, Dundu, Hwrra /Mai-Yanga and Angwan Magaji and Kigam. Several injured are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals. More than a hundred homes were also destroyed during the attacks.
Public SafetyBBC

Gujarat: The Indian baby who was abducted twice

A two-day old baby born to daily wage workers in India's western state of Gujarat was kidnapped not once but twice. BBC Gujarati's Bhargava Parikh finds out why. "I don't let my son out of my sight anymore," said Meena Wadi, a poor labourer who lives in Gandhinagar city in Gujarat.
Indiadallassun.com

Declare Pakistan 'terrorist state': VHP

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): A day after a frenetic mob attacked a Hindu temple in Pakistan, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar on Thursday termed the country as a "terrorist state" and said that its foreign aid must be curtailed. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said,...
Religionpersecution.org

New Wave of Persecution Sweeps Across India’s Uttar Pradesh State

At Least 30 Christians Arrested on False Charges in Last Month. 07/23/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that at least 30 Christians in India’s Uttar Pradesh state have been falsely accused of engaging in forced religious conversions and arrested in the last month. This new wave of persecution was triggered in late June after two Muslim men were arrested and charged under the state’s new anti-conversion law.
WorldWOWK

Pakistani police say polio team attacked, policeman killed

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen on Monday shot and killed a police officer assigned to protect a polio vaccination team in northwestern Pakistan, an official said. It was the third attack in two days on Pakistani policemen assigned to protect polio workers. The deadly attack took place in the town...
WorldSeattle Times

Pakistani counterterrorism police kill 3 militants in raid

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani counterterrorism police said they killed three militants in a gun battle early Sunday during a raid on their hideout near the eastern city of Lahore. The raid took place after police received information that the alleged militants belonged to the banned group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, according...

