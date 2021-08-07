Man seriously injured in Morgan motorcycle crash

MSHP Troop F Fatal crash in Camden County

MONITEAU, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man was seriously injured in a Morgan motorcycle crash on Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report , 58-year-old Brad Wilson was driving his motorcycle along Buck Creek Road near Lakewood Drive when the bike went off the right side of the road. The bike then overturned and Wilson was thrown off.

Wilson was seriously injured in the crash and was taken by MU Air Care to University Hospital.

