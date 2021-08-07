Cancel
Morgan County, MO

Man seriously injured in Morgan motorcycle crash

By Meghan Drakas
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
MSHP Troop F
Fatal crash in Camden County

MONITEAU, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man was seriously injured in a Morgan motorcycle crash on Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report , 58-year-old Brad Wilson was driving his motorcycle along Buck Creek Road near Lakewood Drive when the bike went off the right side of the road. The bike then overturned and Wilson was thrown off.

Wilson was seriously injured in the crash and was taken by MU Air Care to University Hospital.

The post Man seriously injured in Morgan motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

