Police Investigating After Woman Was Allegedly Assaulted In Forest Hills

Clairton, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Police: Man Who Overdosed And Fired At First Responders Caught After Threatening To Shoot Up Burlington Coat Factory
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police say a man who fired shots at officers and medics in Clairton after overdosing was arrested in West Mifflin when he allegedly threatened to shoot up the Burlington Coat Factory. The Clairton Police Chief says medics responded to the home on Wylie Avenue for an overdose call Monday, but the suspect came to and started firing. (Photo: KDKA) SWAT officers surrounded the home, calling for the man to come out with his hands up. They also told him they knew he was inside and let him know medics were on scene, saying they wanted to make...
Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Bethel Park Police Safely Locate Missing 12-Year-Old Brandy Keyock
By: KDKA-TV News Staff BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – The Bethel Park Police Department has located a missing 12-year-old girl, Brandy Keyock. Photo Credit: Bethel Park Police Department On Monday, police had issued an alert that they were searching for her. Early Tuesday morning, police provided an update that she had been located. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Suspect Accused Of Shooting At Police In Clairton Identified, Facing Numerous Charges
CLAIRTON (KDKA) — The suspect accused of firing a gun at police and sparking a SWAT situation in Clairton on Monday has been identified. According to Allegheny County Police, 28-year-old Michael Spence was taken into custody on Monday evening in West Mifflin. Clairton Police say they’ve had run-ins with Spence before, and yesterday’s incident started out as a medical issue that quickly turned violent. Police and paramedics received an overdose call on Monday, arriving at a home along Wylie Avenue in Clairton around 2:45 in the afternoon. That’s where they found Michael Spence, who they treated with Narcan. Spence then became combative and asked everyone...
Indiana County, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
State Police Arrest Man In Indiana County On Arson Charges
By: KDKA-TV News Staff SHELOCTA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man in Shelocta was arrested and charged with arson on Monday morning. According to state police, Kevin Olechovski was arrested outside of his home on Vista Lane after it was learned that he had intentionally set fire to the home following an argument with a family member. No one was injured in the fire, but the home is considered a total loss. Olechovski is being held in Indiana County Jail and will have a preliminary hearing on August 24.
Pittsburgh, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Suspect Accused Of Shooting At First Responders In Clairton Expected To Face Several Charges
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Charges are still pending from Allegheny County Police after a situation unfolded in Clairton on Monday afternoon when a suspect fired shots at first responders. According to police, a man had overdosed, was administered Narcan, and after he came to, he became agitated and started yelling at police and EMS to get out of his house. They did, but then he fired 7 or 8 rounds at first responders. From there, he was handcuffed inside of West Mifflin Police car, and an exclusive KDKA video shows the man who fired those shots. “The gentleman came out of...
Pittsburgh, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Police Investigating Video Of Altercation With Officers On South Side
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New video of a brawl involving police is being shared on social media and is raising eyebrows. KDKA obtained video showing a group of men fighting at the Cambodian Kitchen on Pittsburgh’s South Side. Pittsburgh Police officers appeared to be breaking up a brawl — but the video then shows officers throwing punches and elbows of their own. (Photo Credit: Brooke Lynn/KDKA) It’s not clear what happened before the video was recorded. Pittsburgh Police tell KDKA they’re investigating what happened.
Pittsburgh, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Woman Dies After Crash In Homewood South
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says Ciara Legrand from Pittsburgh was killed after the crash. It happened on Brushton and Hamilton Avenues just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. She was taken to UPMC Presby, where she died two hours later. Police are investigating.
Pennsylvania State|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Pa. State Police Investigating After Three People Injured In North Beaver Twp. Rollover Crash
By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a rollover crash in Lawrence County could be facing DUI charges. According to State Police, Troopers were dispatched to the scene of a crash along Moravia Road on Saturday night. Police say that once at the scene, they found that the driver lost control of his truck while doing a burnout. The driver then hit an embankment and the truck rolled over onto its roof. First responders from the North Beaver Fire Department who were at the scene freed the driver of the truck, who became trapped following the crash. Three of the four people who were in the truck at the time were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Police say DUI charges against the driver are pending blood results of the driver.
Arnold, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
4 People Injured In Late Night Shooting In Arnold
ARNOLD (KDKA) — Several people were hurt overnight in a shooting at a home in Arnold in Westmoreland County. Police say that four people were shot around 11:15 on Sunday night. Multiple vehicles were also struck with gunfire. The victims were transported to Pittsburgh hospitals, some of whom are undergoing surgery for their injuries. Police say it’s possible there are minors among the victims. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) Both state and local police were on scene throughout the morning as detectives were processing the scene. Three cars were towed from the scene, with two of those having been damaged by gunfire. Homes...
Pittsburgh, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Man Struck, Killed By Train In Pittsburgh’s South Side
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a train on Pittsburgh’s South Side. Pittsburgh Police, Fire, and EMS were called out to Pittsburgh’s South Side around 2:30 a.m. when a CSX conductor reported that an individual on the tracks had been struck by a train. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the man under a train car. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Public Safety officials say their investigation is ongoing. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Washington, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
42-Year-Old Man Killed In Washington Co. Motorcycle Crash
By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A man who was driving his motorcycle on I-70 on Monday night was killed after colliding with another vehicle. The Washington County Coroner identified the victim as 42-year-old Homer Thomas, Jr., of Washington. Thomas, Jr. was transported to Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Mckees Rocks, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
McKees Rocks Police Need Help Locating Missing 4-Year-Old King Simms
By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — The McKees Rocks Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 4-year-old King Simms, who is currently missing. Simms is described as having short hair and weighing 20 pounds. (Photo Courtesy of McKees Rocks Police Department) He was last seen wearing black shorts and a tan shirt at 12:50 p.m. Saturday in a residence on Mary Street in McKees Rocks. Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts should contact police by calling 911.
Accidents|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Crews Respond To Vehicle Fire In Stowe Township
By: KDKA-TV News Staff STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews responded to a vehicle fire in Stowe Township. (Photo Credit: Stowe Township VFD/Facebook) The Stowe Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Sunday. Crews were on the scene for 30 minutes, and no injuries were reported.
Pittsburgh, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Man Pleads Guilty To Planting Bag Of Explosives Next To Downtown Building
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of leaving a bag of explosives next to PNC Plaza has pleaded guilty. Fifty-three-year-old Matthew Michanowicz pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal firearms law. (Photo Credit: Allegheny County Jail) According to police, Michanowicz was seen riding up to PNC Plaza on a bike with a backpack in May of last year. Surveillance footage allegedly shows him getting off the bike, looking around and walking over to bushes, where he placed the backpack. Police got reports of a suspicious package in the area the next day, and they found the backpack. They say multiple explosives were inside. According to court documents, when police confronted Michanowicz, he admitted to being downtown to look at the damage from the riots, but he denied planting the backpack even after police showed him photos and videos of the incident. Scheduling is set for Dec. 13. He could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.
Butler County, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Police Investigating Robbery At Northwest Bank In Butler County
By: KDKA-TV News Staff BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are investigating after the Northwest Bank on Route 8 in Middlesex Township was robbed on Saturday, sources confirmed to KDKA. State Police, the FBI, local agencies and a K-9 unit are still at the scene, located at the intersection of Central Drive and Route 8. (Photo Credit: Dennis Lane/KDKA Photojournalist) Police are currently searching for suspects. Drones are being deployed in the area to search for a suspect who took off into the nearby woods. There is no word at this time on whether anyone was hurt or not in this incident.
Allegheny County, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
18-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Late-Night Mt. Oliver Shooting
By: KDKA-TV News Staff MT. OLIVER (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are on the hunt for a gunman in connection with a shooting that took place in Mt. Oliver. Police say an 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen on Locust Street. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Cal Clark) The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night. The victim is now in the hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition. You’re asked to contact police if you have any information. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Duquesne, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Outdoor Deep Fryer Sparks House Fire In Duquesne
By: KDKA-TV News Staff DUQUESNE (KDKA) — A deep fryer that was being used to cook food at a party in Duquesne led to a home catching fire over the weekend. According to Duquesne police, a family was having a celebration along Klere Street. A deep fryer was being used, and due to impending rain, the fryer was kept close to the home. The fryer ended up catching fire and flames burned through the soffit and facia of the home. Flames eventually made their way to the roof of the home. Crews were called to the scene and they were able to extinguish the flames. No one was injured.
Armstrong County, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Armstrong Co. Man Arrested, Facing Drug And Trespassing Charges
By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An Armstrong County man was taken into custody over the weekend on charges related to drug possession and criminal trespassing after he was found dancing in a Kiski Township street. According to police, officers were called out to Isabella Avenue on Sunday night for reports of a man who was possibly under the influence of drugs, who was stumbling and dancing in the road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 55-year-old Douglas Laedlein stumbling over, attempting to dance. (Courtesy: Kiskiminetas Township Police) Police say that Laedlein was determined to be under the influence of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody and was found to have 38 bags of heroin in his possession. Laedlein was also found to have broken into a residence nearby. He was taken to the Armstrong County Jail and faces charges of criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and loitering and prowling. Police say that Laedlein was later charged with public drunkenness, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with an incident involving stumbling into an area yard during a child’s birthday party earlier in the weekend.
Edinboro, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
‘Slow, Painful Death’: Possible Poisoning Of 5 Cats Under Investigation In Edinboro
By: KDKA-TV News Staff EDINBORO, Pa. (KDKA) – Authorities are investigating whether at least five cats found dead in Edinboro were poisoned. The Erie Humane Society said that the cats and a skunk were all found in the area of Waterford Street in the past week. A kitten was also found convulsing, and the Erie Humane Society says there are three more neighborhood cats that are currently missing. (Photo: Erie Humane Society Animal Cruelty Division/Facebook) On Monday morning, humane officers retrieved one of the cat’s bodies, and it appeared there was rat poison in vomit next to the animal. Because of that, it’s being...
East Pittsburgh, PA|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
East Pittsburgh Man Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For Federal Drug And Gun Law Violations
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Douglas Williams Jr. of Penn Hills and East Pittsburgh will spend more than 18 years in prison after he was sentenced following a conviction of federal drug and gun crimes. Williams was on parole after he served a long sentence for a murder conviction in Allegheny County. While he was out, he opened a Boost Mobile store in Penn Hills. During that time period, the Drug Enforcement Agency was investigating overdoses of heroin, finding stamp bags marked “CEO.” State police arrested a drug dealer who was in possession of these bags and notified the...
