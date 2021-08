Three men in Pakistan have been arrested for forcibly making a child lick a smouldering axe in order to prove his innocence in a theft case, local media reported.The Border Military Police of Fazala Kachh in Tuman Buzdar in the country said that the three men accused a shepherd named Tehseeb of stealing a teapot. They then forced him to prove his innocence by licking the tip of a hot axe.Dawn reported that Tehseeb suffered burns on his tongue and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.The exact age of the victim was not clear from the reports. The...