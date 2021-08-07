Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Cao Yuan, Rio Springboard Champion, Joins Exclusive Diving Club With Tokyo Platform Gold

By Eric Goodman
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's Cao Yuan joined a pantheon of diving legends Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal in the men's 10m platform diving competition. Cao, the 2016 Olympic champion in the men's 3m springboard, became the first man to win gold on both the platform and springboard since American diving icon Greg Louganis did so days apart at the Seoul 1988 Olympics. Louganis also accomplished the feat in 1984.

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cao Yuan
Person
Greg Louganis
Person
Matty Lee
Person
Tom Daley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Rio Springboard Champion#Chinese#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Post-Olympics Hairstyle Has Summer Written All Over It

Simone Biles recently made her way back to the states after supporting Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month and she's already rocking a new hairstyle. Shortly after making it home, the athlete shared a few snaps of her new hairstyle — waist-length knotless box braids with wavy ends — via Instagram, and we can't think of a more perfect style to round out the summer with.
SportsNBC Los Angeles

Watch: Raven Saunders Has Bittersweet Return Home From Tokyo Olympics

Just days after Raven Saunders won the silver medal in women's shot put for Team USA, she suffered the loss of her mother, Clarissa Saunders, who died on Aug. 3 in Orlando, Fla. She flew into the Charleston International Airport on Saturday with her sister, Tanzania, and with them was...
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

Capobianco Places 10th on the Springboard in Tokyo

TOKYO – Two-time defending 3M Springboard NCAA Champion Andrew Capobianco closed out Indiana's stay in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by finishing 10th overall in the men's 3M Springboard event at Tokyo Aquatics Centre early on Tuesday morning. At the conclusion of IU representation at the Olympics, the Hoosiers collected...
Worldmix929.com

Olympics-Diving-China wins gold in women’s 10 metres synchronised platform

TOKYO (Reuters) – China’s Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi won gold in the women’s 10 metres synchronised platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday. Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the United States claimed silver, with Mexico’s Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza taking bronze. (Reporting by...
Swimming & SurfingNBC Miami

Krysta Palmer Wins Bronze in Women's 3m Springboard Diving

American Krysta Palmer won the United States' first individual women's medal in diving since Laura Wilkenson during the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Palmer took home bronze, finishing with 343.75 points on five dive attempt and landing a 73.10 dive on her final attempt to clinch a podium spot. The 29-year-old Palmer...
Swimming & SurfingNBC Los Angeles

Hailey Hernandez Advances to Next Round of Springboard Diving

Hailey Hernandez overcame a shaky first dive on Friday to move on with ease to the semifinal of the women's springboard diving event. The U.S. diver was 17th after her first dive but posted the fourth-best score on her second to vault up to seventh overall. She moved up one spot to sixth by the end of the program. The top 18 advance to the semifinal.
SportsNBC Los Angeles

Bulgaria Upsets ROC in Group Rhythmic Gymnastics Final

Bulgaria, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, upset the gold medal favorite Russian Olympic Committee to win the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics title at the Tokyo Olympics. Bulgaria led the field with its five balls performance in the first rotation, scoring a 47.550. The nation followed that up with a 44.550...
Swimming & SurfingRiverside Press Enterprise

Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel join exclusive Olympic clubs

TOKYO — Katie Ledecky has spent most of her swimming career body lengths ahead of the rest of the world as she churned toward another gold medal, another record. At the end of a historic Saturday morning at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Ledecky found herself all alone once again. Ledecky...
SportsPosted by
NBC Chicago

Suni Lee Joins Exclusive Club of American Olympic All-Around Champions

WATCH ON NBC (8p ET): STREAM HERE. The 18-year-old's victory marks the fifth consecutive time an American woman has won the title of Olympic all-around champion and the sixth time in history. Lee joins a club that includes Mary Lou Retton, Carly Patterson, Nastia Liukin, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles. Biles withdrew from the competition to focus on her mental health and Lee stepped up to carry on the winning tradition. She is the first Hmong American to ever compete in the Olympics and the first to win gold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy