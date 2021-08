Lionel Messi is one of the greatest soccer players of all time and when all is said and done, he could very well be considered the best. Just last month, Messi won his first-ever Copa America title, and since then, he has been basking in his success. In the midst of all of this, however, Messi has been dealing with contract negotiations. His contract with Barcelona expired just a few months ago, and there was optimism that he would be able to return to the club that he's spent his whole life with.