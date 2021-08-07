Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Religion calendar

nwaonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581. • Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays (masks and social distancing required at the 10:30 service and as posted) and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

www.nwaonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible Church#Grace Episcopal Church#Communion#Livestreamed#Christchurchlr Org#First Christian Church#First Lutheran Church#Fumclr Org#Grace Lutheran Church#Ibclr Org#Linktr Ee Nlrfumc#Katv#Phumc Com#Zoom#Secondpreslr Org#Eucharist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
ReligionBelief.Net

How to Fast According to the Bible

Chances are you are among the massive majority of Christians who rarely or never fast. It’s not because you haven’t read your Bible, or heard about the power of fasting, or that you don't genuinely want to do it. It's more likely that you simply don't know how to, or if it even should be done.
Jonesboro, ARJonesboro Sun

Church becomes debt-free

JONESBORO — One of the oldest churches in Jonesboro can now renew its Christian mission after becoming debt free, Don Martin, the pastor said. First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) celebrated Sunday with a symbolic mortgage burning ceremony. Founded in 1886, the congregation sold its property on Main Street to...
ReligionGarden City Telegram

CHURCH EVENTS

Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are having services as usual. Garden Valley Church. 1701 N. Third St. Sunday: Adult Bible Class with guest speakers, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with...
ReligionPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Grace Sale on the Lawn this Saturday, Aug.7!

Don’t miss the big furniture sale, this Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the front lawn at Grace Church, 836 Ave. C. Grace Sale is an outreach ministry of Grace Lutheran Church and offers brand new items, including clothing, household goods, furniture, and more at affordable prices.
Religionlampasasdispatchrecord.com

First Street Church of Christ to host Vacation Bible School

First Street Church of Christ will host Vacation Bible School for the first time in a few years. For children 3 years old through the fifth grade, the church’s VBS will run from 6-8:15 p.m. July 26-28. The program is open to members of the community alongside attendees of the church. This year’s theme for VBS is “Armor Up.” Kids will learn about the armor of God, from the book of Ephesians in…
Park Rapids, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

FAITH BRIEFS

Trinity Episcopal-Presbyterian Church worships at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 with Nancy Gibbs leading morning prayer. Coffee and fellowship will follow. The church is located at 212 Court Ave. in Park Rapids and is handicap accessible. Look for the red doors. The church office is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Trinity Church is a unique partnership recognized by the Episcopal Diocese of Minnesota and the Presbyterian Church (USA). Call 732-4393 or visit www.trinityparkrapids.org for more information.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Rev. Jerome Milton is celebrating 50 years in ministry

The Rev. Jerome Milton, the pastor at the Open Door Bible Church of Tyler, is celebrating 50 years of ministry, a calling allowing him to do what he loves — teaching, preaching, reaching others and changing lives through Christ. At the young age of 10 months, Milton was abandoned along...
Fostoria, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Carnival fun

Sophia Graves, 10, of Fostoria, plays a ring-toss game at Fostoria Baptist Church's pre-vacation Bible school carnival on Saturday, as her father, Zachery Graves, and brother Zachery Graves Jr., 4, look on. Children were able to play different games at the church, 524 Lytle St., which has vacation Bible school planned for 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 2-6 for children entering grades 1-6 in the fall. Youngsters need not be members of the church to attend. Advance registration is available by calling (419) 435-4158, and children may also register upon arrival.
Religiontucson.com

Letter: July 22: Religion in politics . . .

Thank you to Terry Bracy and the Arizona Daily Star -- Bracy for writing to the ADS and for ADS for publishing his submission. It's always good to have a brief and concise history lesson. How we all need to be reminded of what's occurred before us, yet we never seem to learn and never seem to make make progress. Yes, it's "...only the past happening over and over again" .
Sudbury, MAWicked Local

WAYLAND, WESTON RELIGION

The First Parish Church in Weston, UU, invites all to a live and in-person Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8. The Rev. Jeffrey Barz-Snell will lead worship and we will welcome guest preacher Rev. Claire Donaldson. Depending on the weather, the service may be indoors or outdoors; due to...
Religionwashingtoninformer.com

THE RELIGION CORNER: Think on These Things

“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” Philippians 4:8. The theme of my radio...
Penn Yan, NYchronicle-express.com

Church Briefs

Our second group of our kids who recently went through confirmation classes joined our BPUMC on this past Sunday. They went through a month of classes with their mentors. Congratulations Harper, Cady, Miley, Jaylyn, Christopher and Matthew. We are proud of them all, and so excited to welcome them as new members of our church. A celebratory cake with family and congregation members followed the service.
Religionwvua23.com

Local pastors spreading love to combat crime

A group of local pastors has teamed up to help fight crime in the community. Known as Pastors Reaching Out, the group hosted an event on Saturday, July 24, at the Branscomb Community Center, offering fellowship, food and fun. The ministry, started by the group of pastors, wants people to...
ReligionHerald Times

Column: Truthfulness in religion a highly demanding challenge

Religion scholar Karen Armstrong, a former Roman Catholic nun, tells of going to her Mother Superior one day and saying something like: “I’m sorry, but so much of what we say we believe is just impossible.” And the Mother Superior responded, “I know, but don’t tell the others.”. The story...
Religionbctribune.com

CHRIESMAN UNITED METHODIST

CHRIESMAN UNITED METHODIST Church member Cynthia Palomares is pictured with this food pantry box that is available 24/7 for anyone who needs food staples. See story inside.
ReligionBrunswick News

Methodist squabbles show 'organized religion' an oxymoron

My wise father once advised me to never talk politics or religion with people. You will never change their minds, he said, and they will spend all their time trying to change yours. That may be true but sometimes I can’t help myself. It is hard not to write about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy