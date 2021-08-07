Looking Back: Franklin County’s history August 7th

Police are searching for a man who held up Gettysburg bank and got away with an undetermined amount of cash. Gettysburg police said the BB&T Bank, 29 W. Washington St., was robbed at 1:08 p.m. today by a heavyset man wearing a hoodie with burgundy sleeves and black mask. The man walked in to the bank at around 1 p.m. and presented a note to bank officials. The note, saying he was armed, demanded money.