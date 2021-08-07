Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, PA

Looking Back: Franklin County’s history August 7th

By Linda Osborn
Posted by 
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a look back at Franklin County’s history through news and photos that appeared in local newspapers 25, 50, and 100 years ago on August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. of Lititz, holding company for Citizens National Bank of Southern Pennsylvania, Greencastle, recently announced that it has reached an agreement to buy two banks in New Jersey: Farmers National Bank of Mullica Hill and Equity National Bank of Marlton.

fcfreepresspa.com

Comments / 1

Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susquehanna, PA
State
New Jersey State
Franklin County, PA
Government
County
Franklin County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Greencastle, PA
State
Maryland State
City
Lititz, PA
City
Chambersburg, PA
City
Waynesboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bb T Corporation#Investigation#Police Byers#Reservoir Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
News Break
Politics
Related
Gettysburg, PAPosted by
Franklin County Free Press

Adams County: Police searching for bank robber

Police are searching for a man who held up Gettysburg bank and got away with an undetermined amount of cash. Gettysburg police said the BB&T Bank, 29 W. Washington St., was robbed at 1:08 p.m. today by a heavyset man wearing a hoodie with burgundy sleeves and black mask. The man walked in to the bank at around 1 p.m. and presented a note to bank officials. The note, saying he was armed, demanded money.
Franklin County, PAPosted by
Franklin County Free Press

Elliott to lead “9/11” Memorial Park board

Former Franklin County Commissioner G. Warren Elliott is the new head of the Historic Letterkenny Chapel and Franklin County Veterans and “9/11” Memorial Park board. Elliott succeeds the late Rev. Dr. William Harter, and is one of the three individuals who conceptualized the project, consisting of himself, Dr. Harter and the late Senator Terry Punt.

Comments / 1

Community Policy