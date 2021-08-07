Cancel
Chester County, PA

Hirtle Callaghan Hires Kris Kelleher as Director of Client Engagement

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Hirtle Callaghan announced that Kristofer T. Kelleher has joined the firm as Director, Client Engagement. In this newly developed position, he will be reporting to Erica Evans, Head of Client Engagement. Mr. Kelleher will focus on building new relationships with mission-driven non-profit organizations, especially endowments and foundations addressing education, healthcare and societal support.

