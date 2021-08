Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. If you loved the thrilling golf competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games - and given all the storylines that emerged from Kasumigaseki Country Club, how could you not? – then I’ve got great news for you. At the LPGA Tour we do this almost every week, 30-plus times a year, in countries all over the globe with players from everywhere – India to Indiana; Ljubljana, Slovenia to Slidell, Louisiana; South Korea to South Dakota. Pick your flag and we probably have a player for you. You won’t find a more diverse professional sports league anywhere in the world.