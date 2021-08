TOKYO (AP) — China’s divers are programmed from an early age to strive for perfection. The 14-year-old Quan Hongchan delivered just that with two of her five dives in a dominant performance to claim the gold medal in women’s 10-meter platform at the Tokyo Olympics. All seven judges gave Quan perfect 10s for her second and fourth dives in the five-round competition. Quan ended with 466.20 points to finish ahead of Chinese teammate Chen Yuxi. Chen claimed the silver medal with 425.40 points. The 29-year-old Melissa Wu of Australia took bronze with 371.40 points for the first individual Olympic medal of her career.