Dodgers' David Price: Settles for no-decision Friday

 3 days ago

Price pitched 5.1 innings against the Angels on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision. The left-hander's previous appearance was out of the bullpen Sunday, but he was back in the rotation for Friday's series-opening tilt. Price got through four scoreless frames before Jose Iglesias slugged a solo home run off him in the fifth inning, and the veteran hurler departed after surrendering another solo shot -- this time to Jack Mayfield -- in the sixth. The 5.1 innings Price completed were his second most of the campaign, and he needed only 62 pitches to reach that mark. He has posted a 3.53 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 29 appearances, including eight starts, this season.

